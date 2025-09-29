AltaGas appoints Bill Bullock to its Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ – AltaGas Ltd. (“AltaGas” or the “Company”) (TSX: ALA) announces the appointment of William (“Bill”) Bullock as a new Independent Director, effective October 1, 2025. Mr. Bullock will serve as a member of AltaGas’ Audit Committee. Including Mr. Bullock’s appointment, AltaGas’ Board of Directors (“Board”) will be comprised of 11 members.

Mr. Bullock is an industry veteran and distinguished leader in the energy sector with nearly four decades of experience. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of ConocoPhillips until his retirement in May 2025. Prior thereto Bill had an extensive career working throughout ConocoPhillips, including as President of Asia Pacific & Middle East operations, Vice President of Corporate Planning & Development, and in a variety of senior roles spanning engineering, operations, commercial and business development.

Mr. Bullock brings extensive experience working across complex global operations, throughout different regulatory jurisdictions, and across the upstream, midstream and downstream energy markets. Mr. Bullock currently serves on the Board of Kodiak Gas Services, a leading natural gas contract compression service provider in the U.S. He also serves as chair of the Engineering Advisory Council at Texas A&M University, the Joint Advisory Council for Texas A&M University at Qatar, and is an active member in his community, including serving as a Director of the Boy Scouts of America – Sam Houston Area Council.

“On behalf of AltaGas’ Board, I am pleased to welcome Bill to our organization,” says Pentti Karkkainen, AltaGas’ Board Chair. “Bill’s strong financial acumen and deep industry experience will complement our existing Board. We believe his strategic mindset and focus on value creation will benefit our organization and shareholders over the long-term.”

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth energy infrastructure business that is focused on delivering stable and growing value for its stakeholders.

