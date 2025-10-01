Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to make major energy industry announcement

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA – Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to reveal today a new project to strengthen national energy development.

Smith will be in Calgary for the announcement.

Alberta Energy Minister Brian Jean and Rajan Sawhney, the minister in charge of Indigenous relations, will also be on hand as will the head of Cenovus Energy.

Smith has said energy infrastructure such as pipelines are critical to her province’s long-term fiscal sustainability along with being vital to Canada’s interests.

Alberta had hoped to be on the first list of fast-tracked national projects recently announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Smith has said she expects a pipeline will be on the next list of projects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2025.