Quebec LNG proposal not of ‘national interest’ at this point, says federal minister

MONTREAL – Federal Energy Minister Tim Hodgson says it’s too early to say whether a liquefied natural gas facility pitched in Quebec is of national interest.

Marinvest Energy Canada has lobbied the government in recent months regarding a possible natural gas pipeline and export facility near Baie-Comeau, Que.

Hodgson says the proposal by Marinvest, a Canadian subsidiary of a Norwegian energy company, is not yet at the “scale” for the government to consider it.

The minister made the comment in Montreal during an announcement that the federal government would invest $22 million to boost Canada’s battery production capacity.

In May, senior federal officials at the Natural Resources department wrote in a briefing note that the proposed facility had the potential to export “substantial volumes” of LNG to Europe.

The federal government passed a law in June to accelerate approvals for major infrastructure and energy projects considered to be in the national interest.

