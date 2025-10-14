Save the Date – Reservoir Characterization for Energy Security Symposium

February 4–5, 2026

The Bow Sky Garden Auditorium, Calgary

The Canadian Energy Geoscience Association (CEGA) is proud to launch the Reservoir Symposium, a new biennial event dedicated to advancing knowledge, collaboration, and innovation in reservoir characterization.

The 2026 theme, Reservoir Characterization for Energy Security, underscores the vital role geoscientists play in ensuring a resilient, diverse, and sustainable energy future for Canada. Energy security is about more than resources—it’s about the leadership, expertise, and partnership that drives progress across the energy sector.

Over two days, participants will engage in four dynamic technical sessions showcasing practical, impactful work from across oil & gas, CCUS, and heavy oil development. Sessions will spotlight both proven methods and emerging technologies that are shaping Canada’s energy landscape:

Drill Bit to Dashboard: Elevating Geology through Technology

Cutting-edge tools and workflows transforming reservoir characterization, from oil and gas efficiency to low-carbon pathways such as CCUS.

Insights into unlocking the potential of tight formations like the Montney, Duvernay, and deep basin tight sands, with case studies on production optimization and reservoir complexity.

Exploring subsurface injection challenges and opportunities, including CCS, saltwater disposal, injectivity, induced seismicity, and long-term containment.

Highlighting advances in understanding complex fluvial and shallow marine systems and the new techniques driving efficiency in heavy oil development.

Registration opens November 3, 2025 – visit www.reservoirsymposium.ca for updates and details.

Join CEGA in Calgary this February as geoscientists, researchers, and industry leaders come together to shape the future of Canada’s energy security through reservoir characterization.