GDM and Muddy Boots Launch a Transformative Alliance

GDM Inc., Canada’s trusted source for energy infrastructure data, and Muddy Boots Inc., a leader in mobile-first field operations software, have entered into a strategic alliance. Integrating their two premiere offerings for pipeline integrity gives the Canadian industry a unified system that connects field and office teams, keeps asset data accurate, and ensures decisions are grounded in near real-time operational insights, not outdated spreadsheets or siloed tools currently in the market.

This strategic alliance brings together the strengths of both platforms including GDM’s robust asset integrity platform, Converge, offering pipeline risk scoring, water crossing prioritization, connectivity mapping, and audit-ready reporting. Muddy Boots Online brings to the industry a comprehensive mobile-first operations one-stop shop purpose-built for field teams, enabling offline inspections, pigging, emissions tracking, and preventative maintenance from the field.

“Whether our customers are managing pipeline integrity, coordinating field inspections, or preparing for regulatory audits, this integration ensures field and office teams work from the same source of truth.” says Muddy Boots President Glenn Kelley. “The integration means no more disconnected systems or manual data transfers. Just one seamless workflow that improves visibility, reduces risk, and saves our customer’s time.”

Both companies have their boots firmly planted on the ground, as that’s where the founding companies started. Both saw the importance of data management to ensure accuracy, currency, and completeness, and strove to build solutions to do just that. “The goal is to make sure the data and infrastructure is taken care of,” says Kelley, “so our clients can spend more time on efficient operations.”

The key benefits that customers will realize starts with a real time connection between field data and risk models and being able to visualize data from the field and the office on an integrated map. For remote field teams, having an offline-ready mobile tool to collect their information is vital, and collectively, having centralized dashboards for operations, engineering, and regulatory teams means there is enhanced collaboration across departments, and even vendors.

The integration is built so field operations managers will see reduced paperwork and improved safety tracking in synching field activities with the head office. Asset integrity engineers can integrate field mitigation data into their risk scoring and planning tools, Regulatory compliance officers can digitize inspections and emissions tracking for streamlined audit preparation.

“When we started talking about integrating our two solutions together, we both became very excited about giving our customers access to what we believe to be a powerful combination of high-quality data and easy-to-use applications that is unmatched by any other solution provider,” says Brian Hall, President at GDM Inc.

“Our customers are very important to both GDM and Muddy Boots.” he continues. “We talk a lot about transparency and about listening to what our customers need from us. So when they asked for a fully integrated and seamless connection between the field and the office, it was a logical next step for these two companies to collaborate.”

The integrated solution between GDM and Muddy Boots will roll out in phases, with early access opportunities and onboarding support available for existing clients and then opening to the industry at large. Kelley states that, “Integration is the key, and with this alliance we will be making operations more visible and increasing head-office to field communication.”

“Both companies are excited and proud to bring this strategic alliance to life,” says Hall, “knowing it will unlock new levels of communication and insight for field and office teams. This integrated solution will be for teams who want to get things right and keep them that way.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the strategic alliance, contact us at any time.

ABOUT GDM

GDM Inc. is the trusted source for energy infrastructure data in Canada. In business since 1997, GDM is relied on by industry to deliver the most complete, accurate, and current pipeline and facility, environmental incident, transportation infrastructure, utility, and frontier land data. Our data is available as part of prominent industry applications Converge, AccuMap, and geoSCOUT, in addition to being accessible via direct database connections like Snowflake and GIS-ready files.

To round out our offering, our proprietary software application, Converge, offers analytics and mapping tools, as well as modules specific to pipeline risk assessment, water crossing prioritization, and asset connectivity. We also deliver custom data reporting and analytics services to meet the unique and changing needs of the energy industry in Canada.

For more information about GDM’s solutions, visit www.gdm-inc.com

ABOUT MUDDY BOOTS

Muddy Boots Inc. is trusted by operations teams to visualize their operations. Their comprehensive platform provides an offline-enabled product that collects daily operations data into one secure, intuitive platform. As part of our commitment to building software solutions for field operators, every employee at Muddy Boots, even those writing software code, is required to join field operators on their daily run to fully understand a day in their life. It’s software that lets you keep your boots on.

This is how we proudly stand behind our intuitive, time-saving solutions Schematic, Operate, Maintain and Measure that simply work. We’re not afraid to get out there and work with the people who use and rely on our tools, and it shows by the mud on our boots.

For more information about the solutions, visit muddyboots.online