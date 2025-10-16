North America’s LNG export capacity could more than double by 2029, EIA says

The EIA cited its Liquefaction Capacity File and trade press reports for the forecast, and added that the U.S. is already the largest exporter in the world with 15.4 Bcf/d of capacity.
“More broadly, LNG export capacity in North America is on track to increase from 11.4 Bcf/d at the beginning of 2024 to 28.7 Bcf/d in 2029, if projects currently under construction begin operations as planned,” EIA said, adding that exporters in Canada and Mexico have announced plans to add 2.5 Bcf/d and 0.6 Bcf/d of capacity over the same period, respectively.
North American export capacity additions will total over 50% of expected global additions through 2029, according to the International Energy Agency.
