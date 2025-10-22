Upstream oil and gas dealmaking down in third quarter as oil prices stayed low

Dealmaking fell for the third straight quarter as U.S. crude futures averaged around $65 a barrel during the July through September period, around the level producers say they need to profitably drill. U.S. crude futures averaged $75 in the same quarter last year.
Deals worth $9.7 billion were disclosed in the quarter ended September 30, Enverus said, marking a 28% drop quarter-over-quarter. The drop in M&A activity follows a series of blockbuster takeovers by oil and gas majors in recent years, which culminated in deals worth a record $192 billion in 2023.
“Crude prices in the mid-$60s or worse have made it tough for sellers, especially private equity firms with oil-weighted assets,” said Andrew Dittmar, principal analyst at Enverus Intelligence Research.
“Most remaining shale M&A opportunities need stronger pricing to justify public companies paying for the undeveloped locations,” he added.
