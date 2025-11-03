BOE Report

BP to sell stakes in US onshore midstream assets for $1.5 billion

0 Comments

Steel long pipes in crude oil factory during sunset BP said on Monday it would sell stakes in the Permian and Eagle Ford midstream assets of its U.S. onshore oil and gas business for $1.5 billion to funds managed by investment firm Sixth Street.

The sale comes as BP reviews how to develop its oil and gas production assets and cut costs as part of a $20 billion divestment programme by end-2027.

It has been under pressure from investors after years of underperforming rivals and also the target of activist investor Elliott.

BP’s U.S. onshore oil and gas business, bpx energy, will hold a 51% stake in the Permian assets and 25% in the Eagle Ford assets after the deal, the oil major said.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)