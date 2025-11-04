Discount on Western Canada Select narrows

The discount on Western Canada Select to North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures narrowed on Tuesday.

WCS for December delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $11.05 a barrel under the U.S. benchmark WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, compared to Monday’s close of $11.10.

* “The bidding war for Canadian crude remains very strong and the result has been tighter than typical differentials for this time of year,” said RBN Energy analyst Martin King.

* International buying of Canadian crude off the Pacific coast via the Trans Mountain pipeline remains strong, especially by China, King said. Buying of Canadian barrels for re-export out of the Gulf Coast has also been stronger than usual in reaction to additional sanctions on Russia, he added.

* Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday as weaker manufacturing numbers and a stronger dollar weighed on demand, while the OPEC+ decision to pause output hikes in the first quarter of next year could signal the group’s concern about a potential supply glut.

(Reporting by Amanda Stephenson in Calgary; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)