Finance minister says critical minerals refining is the ‘name of the game’

CALGARY – Finance Minister FranÇois-Philippe Champagne says his goal is to help make Canada the NATO partner of choice when it comes to supplying critical minerals.

He says refining is the “name of the game” and Canada can do better than just shipping those high-demand materials south in their raw form.

Champagne made his remarks to a Calgary business audience while discussing last week’s federal budget.

The budget outlines a plan for a $2-billion “critical minerals sovereign fund” over five years for equity investments, loan guarantees and offtake agreements.

On energy, Champagne says “mentalities are changing” around developing oil and gas resources and ensuring they can get to market.

He says Canada needs to “get its act together” on ensuring regulations don’t hold such projects back, but that there is a new confidence that the government wants to do “serious things.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2025.