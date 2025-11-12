Gifts to Children’s Cottage Society Matched Now Through Cottage Care Day!

Cottage Care Day returns this Giving Tuesday, December 2, with the Children’s Cottage Society at Eighth Avenue Place and live on-air with XL 103 FM from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., building on a legacy of community support for children and families in crisis.

Children’s Cottage Society is home to Calgary’s only Crisis Nursery—a safe, nurturing refuge where children can stay for up to 72 hours while parents receive support for urgent needs. Within the same facility, the new Family Mental Wellness Hub provides immediate mental health support for children and parents facing crisis situations. Last year, 1,182 children and 718 families received crisis care, and since 1986, more than 78,000 children have been supported by the Children’s Cottage Society.​

To help reach the goal of raising $200,000, every gift made on or before December 2 will be matched dollar for dollar by a generous anonymous donor, up to a total of $200,000 in matching funds. That means your donation goes even further to support essential programs and services for children and families facing adversity. Plus, if your employer offers a matching gift program, your donation will have triple the impact—check with your workplace to multiply your support.​

Click here to donate today!

Since 1986, Children’s Cottage Society has helped families cope with and overcome challenges, build on their strengths, and turn adversity into possibility. Recently recognized as one of Charity Intelligence’s Top 10 Impact Canadian Youth Charities for 2025, the organization continues to demonstrate exceptional value in ensuring that your support has a positive impact for children and families in our community.

Cottage Care Day would not be possible without the generous commitment of early supporters and corporate champions. Lead donors from the energy sector include Baytex, Strathcona Resources Ltd., Whitecap Resources Inc., Canadian Natural Resources, Saturn Oil & Gas, and Great Northern Bridgeworks.​​

Please contact Nadine McClure at nmcclure@childrenscottage.ab.ca to join the list and take advantage of unique recognition opportunities.

Join the festivities in person on December 2 at Eighth Avenue Place, listen live on XL 103 FM, or donate online to make a meaningful difference. Giveaways, interviews, and prizes will all be a part of the celebrations. Your contribution helps the Children’s Cottage Society continue its tradition of turning adversity into possibility for thousands of Calgary children and families each year.​​

For more on how to participate or to make a donation, please visit https://childrenscottage.ab.ca/cottage-care-day