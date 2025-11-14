Oil and gas producers applaud Ottawa’s latest major projects list

OTTAWA – The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers is applauding Ottawa’s latest list of major projects after another liquefied natural gas project made the cut.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mark Carney identified the second tranche of projects his government is submitting to the Major Projects Office for consideration as projects of national interest.

Such designation would give it special treatment to fast track approvals and possibly sidestep certain environmental laws, as the Fisheries Act and the Species at Risk Act.

The new list includes the Ksi Lisims LNG project and the North Coast Transmission Line in British Columbia, as well as a hydroelectric project in Nunavut, and nickel, graphite, and tungsten mines in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

The addition of the Ksi Lisims project marks the second LNG project the government has submitted to the MPO for national interest consideration.

CAPP President Lisa Baiton says today the latest list moves Canada toward becoming a “global energy superpower”, something Carney has repeatedly said is his goal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2025.