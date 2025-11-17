GLJ Sustainability & Emissions Management Webinar

The global trade landscape is undergoing unprecedented transformation; the energy sector is not immune. From geopolitical tensions to shifting supply chains and evolving market dynamics, these disruptions are prompting a strategic reassessment across the industry. Yet, with change comes opportunity. As one of the world’s top oil and gas producers—and home to some of the largest proven reserves—Canada is uniquely positioned to lead through this cycle.

GLJ’s Sustainability & Emissions Management team will be hosting a free webinar on Tuesday, December 9th, 2025, from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM MST. Join us as we explore how Canadian energy companies can harness the momentum of this generational shift to drive sustainable growth and long-term success.

Webinar Details

The webinar Energy & Trade: The Canadian Opportunity will focus on understanding the ways that quickly evolving trade opportunities can be leveraged to create value. Discussion topics include:

The current state of global energy trade

The logistics of cross-border trade

The Canadian opportunity

Join GLJ’s Sustainability & Emissions Management team as we explore how Canadian energy leaders can shape the future by turning today’s seismic shifts into a springboard for transformative growth and enduring impact.

REGISTER FOR THIS FREE WEBINAR TODAY

Or contact GLJ at info@gljpc.com

