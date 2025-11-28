Trans Mountain reports $127M Q3 profit as revenue and utilization rise

CALGARY – Pipeline operator Trans Mountain Corp. says it earned a profit in its latest quarter compared with a loss a year ago as its utilization rate and revenue rose compared with last year.

The Crown-owned pipeline company says it earned $127 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of $68 million a year ago.

The result came as revenue for the quarter totalled $765 million, up from $666 million.

Trans Mountain says it saw record throughput for the quarter at 777,000 barrels per day, up from 692,000 a year ago.

Utilization for the quarter stood at 87 per cent, up from 78 per cent in the third quarter last year.

Trans Mountain operates the pipeline system connecting Alberta oil to the West Coast as well as the Westridge Marine Terminal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2025.