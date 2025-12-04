Facilities Manager Synchronizes Turbines to Flow Wells

In Central Alberta, a major Canadian oil and gas producer has deployed and remotely managed a synchronized turbine array to combust flare gas and support the flowing of its oil wells. Six wells at a truck-offloading production facility have run successfully for several months while remaining fully compliant with both Alberta and federal emissions standards. The turbine configuration consumes approximately 10 decs of gas per day and produces nearly 1 MW of reliable power in an area with limited infrastructure. Onsite emissions testing of the turbines returned strong results, confirming the Operator can meet stringent flaring and emissions requirements while maintaining stable production. With flaring increasingly restricted, this represents an important operational milestone for the industry.

Where infrastructure is sparse and excess gas is available, the power generated can be directed to a wide range of onsite loads. Operators are using this energy to run lighting, wellsite shacks, wireline units, pumps, sand-handling systems, frac shacks, glycol heaters, boilers, datavans, and other services traditionally dependent on diesel. Integrated load banks automatically balance the micro-grid, engaging during low-demand periods and disengaging when loads increase to maintain optimal efficiency.

Other producers leverage similar systems to sell power back to the grid, operate heat-recovery systems, or even support bitcoin mining. Evolution Power turbines can also drive pu06mp jacks, compressor stations, gas-lift operations, and virtually any other electrical requirement. They offer full remote monitoring, require only five hours of annual servicing, and accept a wide variance of fuel qualities, including dry gas, wet gas, fuel gas, propane, natural gas, and gas streams containing up to 5,000 ppm H₂S content.

For emissions results or additional information, please contact Michael.Lawson@enterprisegrp.ca.