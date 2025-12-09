House set to vote today on Conservative motion declaring support for pipeline to B.C.

OTTAWA – Members of Parliament are set to debate a Conservative motion today that declares support for an oil pipeline to British Columbia’s coast.

The motion says MPs support construction of a pipeline to carry Alberta bitumen to the coast, along with an “appropriate amendment” to legislation banning most oil tankers off the northern B.C. coast.

Prime Minister Mark Carney signed a memorandum of understanding last month with the Alberta government that sets out an agreement to work toward approval of a pipeline project.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s motion borrows language from the Alberta deal but states the tanker ban should be lifted, while the memorandum says it could be changed if necessary.

The Conservatives say it’s time for Liberal MPs to clearly state whether they want a pipeline to be built.

Calgary Liberal MP Corey Hogan called today’s motion an “unserious stunt” and warned in a social media post that politicizing the pipeline conversation could send a negative signal to the industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2025.