Discount on Western Canada Select narrows

The discount on Western Canada Select to North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures narrowed on Thursday.

WCS for January delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $13.20 a barrel below the U.S. benchmark WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, compared with $13.75 on Wednesday.

* After spending much of the year in the $9-$11 range, in large part due to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion which has given Canadian oil producers additional export capacity, the WCS discount has recently widened.

* The widening can be attributed in part to rising Canadian production growth that has increased pressure along the country’s export pipelines.

* Seasonality is also a factor, with higher levels of diluent required during this time of year to maintain necessary pipeline viscosity out of the oil sands, said Wood Mackenzie analyst Lee Williams.

* Increased competition from similar grades in global markets may also be having an influence following recent increases in OPEC+ volumes, Williams said.

* Global oil prices fell on Thursday as investors focused on Russia-Ukraine peace talks and eyed large surpluses in U.S. gasoline and diesel inventories.

(Reporting by Amanda Stephenson in Calgary; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)