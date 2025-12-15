The attack by “foreign interests in complicity with domestic entities who are seeking to destroy the country’s right to sovereign energy development” was beaten back thanks to PDVSA staff, the statement said, adding the attack was part of U.S. efforts to control Venezuela’s oil through “force and piracy.”
The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The statement provided no further details of the attack. Venezuela’s government regularly blames problems like black outs on conspirators from the opposition and foreign entities like the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, without giving evidence.
But sources said effects were ongoing.
“There’s no delivery (of cargoes), all systems are down,” one company source said.
Other sources said PDVSA ordered administrative and operational workers to disconnect from the company’s systems and to limit access of indirect workers to PDVSA’s facilities.
