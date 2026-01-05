Canadian oil stocks down after U.S. forces capture Maduro

CALGARY – Shares of Canada’s big oil companies fell in early trading after the U.S. military captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on the weekend.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. fell $3.79 or about eight per cent to $43.33, while shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. lost $2.08 or about 8.7 per cent at $21.97 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. were down $3.53 at $59.08.

Venezuela has large oil reserves but its industry is in disrepair after years of neglect and international sanctions.

U.S. President Donald Trump has floated a plan for U.S. oil companies to help rebuild Venezuela’s oil industry.

Maduro has been taken to a U.S. courthouse where he’s set to make his first appearance today before a judge in New York. He is accused of narcoterrorism and drug trafficking.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNQ, TSX:CVE, TSX:SU)