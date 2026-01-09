Shell Canada Production Jumps in November as LNG Canada Ramp Up Ongoing – StackDX Intel

In recent months, Shell Canada has seen increased production volumes, reflecting both upstream activity and the early contributions of the new LNG Canada export facility. In November, Shell Canada’s gross licensed production exceeded 135,000 boe/d — a ~35 % increase over September volumes, underscoring a notable step up in output as market conditions and export infrastructure improve. Of course this is a gross figure, and wouldn’t account for any JV deals (ex. Shell/PetroChina JV at Groundbirch) or working interest sharing agreements. Monthly production data can be volatile, but this increase is notable.

This production uptick has coincided with strengthening Canadian natural gas prices, which had been pressured for much of the year by oversupply and seasonal weakness but have recently shown signs of recovery, helping to support producer economics and activity levels.

A major driver behind this production momentum is the ramp up of the LNG Canada project, in which Shell holds the largest working interest. Since the middle of the year, when the facility began exporting its first liquefied natural gas cargoes, export volumes have climbed sharply — up to more than 800 mmcf/d by October.

Since then, production has begun at Train 2, which aims to ultimately double capacity, although that was not without normal startup challenges, followed by some downtime towards the end of the year.

More recent data from Tourmaline’s Jamie Heard on X suggests that LNG Canada appears on track for significantly higher volumes into the spring:

LNG Canada plant did struggle to come back from the Kitimat power outage but the tanker que is now ramping back and recent run rates imply >1 bcfpd of LNG is being produced at the plant. Expectations are for 2 Bcfpd to be hit before spring. pic.twitter.com/tcDuM2RHug — Jamie Heard (@JamieHeard5) January 1, 2026

The LNG Canada project — Canada’s first large-scale LNG export terminal — is now establishing new pathways for Canadian natural gas to reach global markets, particularly in Asia, and is expected to be a key catalyst for sustained upstream production over the coming years.

Together, these developments reflect a period of transition and growth for Shell Canada’s operations, blending higher upstream production with the unfolding global export potential unlocked by LNG Canada.