PetroChina meeting obstacles as it seeks to buy South Bow pipeline stake

CALGARY – PetroChina Canada Ltd. has run into obstacles as it seeks to take full ownership of an Alberta pipeline.

The Canadian arm of the Chinese state-owned energy giant jointly owns the Grand Rapids Pipeline with Calgary-based South Bow Corp.

That pipeline runs 460 kilometres from the oilsands region in northeastern Alberta to the Edmonton area.

A recent Alberta Court of King’s Bench decision says PetroChina was seeking to acquire South Bow’s interest under an option contained in their agreement that includes a 30-day time limit.

The ruling posted online last week says PetroChina served South Bow formal notice to exercise that option on Nov. 21, but requested more time so it could obtain Competition Bureau and Investment Canada Act approval.

Justice Douglas Mah denied PetroChina’s application for an injunction to keep the contractual option period from expiring, noting that the Chinese company is already looking to resolve the dispute through arbitration.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2026.

