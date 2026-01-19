Keyera hit by outage at Alberta Envirofuels facility due to failure of key component

CALGARY – Keyera Corp. says it has shut down its Alberta Envirofuels facility due to the failure of a key component.

The company says it initiated the unplanned outage earlier this month.

Due to the expected time to fabricate, deliver and install the replacement components, Keyera expects the facility will return to service in May.

The company says it now plans to complete a planned six-week major turnaround that was scheduled for the fall, during the outage period.

Maintenance capital spending is expected to increase by about $10 million, resulting in a revised 2026 guidance range of $140 million to $160 million, up from earlier guidance for $130 million to $150 million.

Keyera owns pipelines, storage and natural gas processing operations in Canada and the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:KEY)