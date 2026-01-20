Glenfarne Announces Strategic Partnership With Danaos to Advance Alaska LNG

ANCHORAGE, Alaska–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glenfarne Group, LLC (“Glenfarne”) subsidiary Glenfarne Alaska LNG, LLC, majority owner and developer of the Alaska LNG Project, and Danaos Corporation (“Danaos”) (NYSE: DAC), one of the world’s largest independent owners of containerships, today announced a strategic partnership to advance Alaska LNG. Under the agreement, Danaos will facilitate the construction and operation of at least six LNG carriers to deliver LNG to global customers and make a $50 million development capital investment to support the project.

“Danaos, with their reputation for high-quality ship ownership and operations, is a valued addition to our roster of Alaska LNG strategic partners,” said Brendan Duval, chief executive officer and founder of Glenfarne. “One of Alaska LNG’s major competitive advantages is our short shipping distance to Asia, featuring canal-free routes avoiding contested waters. The addition of reliable shipping solutions meaningfully advances the development of Alaska LNG. Dr. John Coustas and his management team have been a pleasure to work with.”

Danaos Chief Executive Officer Dr. John Coustas added, “As Alaska LNG opens up a major new source of North Pacific energy, Danaos is pleased to offer our shipping expertise to reliably serve customers across the region and around the world with safe, competitive LNG delivery. This transaction provides us with an opportunity to expand on our expertise in global seaborne transportation and expand the footprint of Danaos in the LNG and Energy segments.”

Danaos operates one of the most modern and efficient fleets in the maritime sector featuring vessels with cutting-edge technology and adhering to the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility. Danaos currently manages 86 vessels with 25 additional vessels under construction.

Glenfarne is developing Alaska LNG in two financially independent phases to accelerate project execution. Phase One consists of a 739-mile, 42-inch pipeline to transport natural gas from Alaska’s North Slope to meet Alaska’s domestic energy needs. Phase Two will add the LNG liquefaction terminal and related infrastructure to export 20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG.

Glenfarne became lead developer of Alaska LNG in March 2025. Since then, Glenfarne has secured preliminary commercial commitments from leading LNG buyers in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand for 11 MTPA of LNG, and strategic partnerships that also include Baker Hughes and POSCO International. Glenfarne owns 75% of Alaska LNG and the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation owns 25%. Glenfarne was advised by Sealion Capital, LLC.

About Glenfarne

Glenfarne Group is a privately held global developer, owner, and operator of energy infrastructure assets. Through its subsidiaries, Glenfarne owns and operates over 60 energy assets through three core businesses: Global LNG Solutions, Grid Stability, and Renewables. Glenfarne’s permitted North American LNG portfolio totals 32.8 MTPA of capacity under development in Alaska, Louisiana, and Texas. For more information, please visit www.glenfarne.com.

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size container vessels. Our current fleet of 75 container vessels aggregating 477,491 TEUs and 25 under construction container vessels aggregating 163,950 TEUs ranks Danaos among the largest container vessels charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Danaos has also invested in the dry bulk sector with the acquisition of 11 capesize drybulk vessels, which on a fully delivered basis, aggregate approximately 1,943,286 DWT. Our container vessels fleet is chartered to many of the world’s largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “DAC”.

