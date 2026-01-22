“Results from the Grand Rapids are crushing our expectations” – Headwater encouraged by success of its new oil play – StackDX Intel

Headwater released an operations update late last week, with the full press release accessible here.

While a small part of the company’s overall production, Headwater Exploration pointed out the success it is having with its new Grand Rapids oil play in Marten Hills West, excerpt below:

Grand Rapids Formation in Marten Hills West

Results from the Grand Rapids are crushing our expectations. Our first production commenced from the Grand Rapids in May 2025, and this zone now contributes over 2,000 bbls/d of production, of which more than 750 bbls/d will be supported under waterflood by mid-February 2026.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Headwater drilled a 3-mile step-out to the northwest at 03/13-22-075-02W5. This 6-leg well which continues to improve, has achieved a 15-day initial production rate of 300 bbls/d of 19 API oil. The excellent reservoir quality encountered while drilling inspired the team to immediately follow-up with an injection well, which will be placed on injection in mid-February 2026. Success from the 03/13-22-075-02W5 test has expanded the main pools boundaries to an estimated 20 sections.

The link below will take you straight to a list of Grand Rapids wells from Headwater on StackDX Maps.

Headwater Grand Rapids wells – StackDX Maps

Figure 1 below shows the StackDX Intel public data view of Headwater’s Grand Rapids development (wells in red), alongside its other wells (green) and publicly known Crown mineral rights (yellow) in the area.

Figure 1 – Headwater activity

The Grand Rapids formation has not seen widespread industry interest over the last year, with Headwater representing a good chunk of the more conventional activity.

Others like Imperial (Cold Lake), Strathcona, CNRL, and IPC Canada (Blackrod) are targeting the formation in different areas with SAGD techniques – a completely different play.

Figure 2 – Grand Rapids Activity Report – Last 365 days

Overall oil production from the Grand Rapids (including those targeting it with SAGD) has been on the rise, up to 45,000 bbl/d in November. The majority of that (~28,000 bbl/d) comes from wells licensed to Imperial’s SAGD development near Cold Lake.

Figure 3 – Industry Wide Oil Production from Grand Rapids formation

