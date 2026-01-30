ExxonMobil Announces 2025 Results

Generated industry-leading earnings of $28.8 billion and cash flow from operations of $52.0 billion 1

Delivered EPS 2 of $6.70, or $6.99 excluding identified items reflecting industry-leading CAGR of 21% since 2019 1

of $6.70, or $6.99 excluding identified items reflecting industry-leading CAGR of 21% since 2019 Highest annual Upstream production in more than 40 years and record refinery throughput 3 supported industry-leading annual shareholder distributions of $37.2 billion 1

supported industry-leading annual shareholder distributions of $37.2 billion Delivered 10 of 10 key projects 4 ; adding $3 billion of earnings on a constant price and margin basis 5

; adding $3 billion of earnings on a constant price and margin basis Generated $15.1 billion in cumulative Structural Cost Savings since 2019, more than all other IOCs combined 1

Achieved 2030 plans for Corporate greenhouse gas emissions and flaring intensity reductions6

SPRING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM):

Results Summary 4Q25 3Q25 Change vs 3Q25 Dollars in millions (except per share data) 2025 2024 Change vs 2024 6,501 7,548 -1,047 Earnings (U.S. GAAP) 28,844 33,680 -4,836 7,256 8,058 -802 Earnings Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 30,109 33,464 -3,355 1.53 1.76 -0.23 Earnings Per Common Share ² 6.70 7.84 -1.14 1.71 1.88 -0.17 Earnings Excluding Identified Items Per Common Share (non-GAAP) ² 6.99 7.79 -0.80

Exxon Mobil Corporation today announced fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $6.5 billion, or $1.53 per share. Earnings excluding identified items were $7.3 billion, or $1.71 per share. Cash flow from operating activities was $12.7 billion and free cash flow was $5.6 billion. Shareholder distributions totaled $9.5 billion, including $4.4 billion of dividends and $5.1 billion of share repurchases. For the full-year 2025, the company reported earnings of $28.8 billion and distributed $37.2 billion to shareholders, including $17.2 billion of dividends and $20.0 billion of share repurchases, consistent with previously announced plans.

“ExxonMobil is a fundamentally stronger company than it was just a few years ago, and our 2025 results demonstrate that,” said Darren Woods, ExxonMobil chairman and chief executive officer. “Our transformation is delivering a more resilient, lower-cost, technology-led business with structurally stronger earnings power, grounded in advantaged assets, disciplined capital allocation, and execution excellence.”

“We’re capturing more value from every barrel and molecule we produce and building growth platforms at scale – creating a long runway of profitable growth through 2030 and beyond.”

“That growth is underpinned by disciplined capital allocation and an industry-leading balance sheet that gives us unmatched flexibility to invest through the cycle and consistently deliver industry-leading returns.”

1 Earnings, earnings per share, earnings excluding identified items per share, earnings per share excluding identified items CAGR, and cash flow from operations compare IOCs’ reported results or FactSet consensus as of January 28, 2026. Shareholder distributions compare IOCs’ reported results or Bloomberg consensus as of January 28, 2026. IOCs’ structural cost savings reflect reported cost savings from public filings. 2 Earnings per share (EPS) figures assume dilution. 3 Highest full-year global refining throughput, on a same-site basis, since the merger of Exxon and Mobil. 4 All key projects have successfully commenced start-up, including mechanical completion. 5 Earnings refers to full-year 2026 and are adjusted to 2024 $65/bbl real Brent (assumes annual inflation of 2.5%) and 10-year average Energy, Chemical, and Specialty Product margins, which refer to the average of annual margins from 2010-2019. 6 Based on 4Q 2025 preliminary data. ExxonMobil’s plans regarding GHG emissions reductions by 2030 can be found in our 2025 Advancing Climate Solutions report. Methane intensity reductions plans are expected to be achieved by the end of 2026.

Financial Highlights

Full-year earnings totaled $28.8 billion compared to $33.7 billion in 2024. Earnings excluding identified items from impairments, restructuring charges, asset sales, and tax-related items were $30.1 billion versus $33.5 billion in 2024. Weaker crude prices and chemical margins, higher depreciation, growth-related costs, and lower interest income decreased earnings. These impacts were partially offset by advantaged volume growth, structural cost savings, higher industry refining margins, and favorable timing effects.

Since 2019, the company has achieved $15.1 billion in cumulative Structural Cost Savings, exceeding all other IOCs combined, including $3.0 billion in 2025. Structural Cost Savings are expected to reach $20 billion by 2030.

Return on capital employed was 9.3% for the year and has averaged ~11% since 2019, leading the IOCs. 1

The company generated strong full-year cash flow from operations of $52.0 billion, with a ~10% CAGR since 2019 — both leading IOCs, and free cash flow of $26.1 billion. The company also delivered industry-leading total annualized shareholder returns of ~29% over the past five years. 1

Shareholder distributions of $37.2 billion included $17.2 billion of dividends, the second highest among S&P 500 companies 2 , and $20.0 billion of share repurchases. ExxonMobil plans to repurchase $20 billion of shares through 2026, assuming reasonable market conditions.

, and $20.0 billion of share repurchases. ExxonMobil plans to repurchase $20 billion of shares through 2026, assuming reasonable market conditions. The Corporation declared a first-quarter dividend of $1.03 per share, payable on March 10, 2026, to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on February 12, 2026. The company increased its fourth-quarter dividend by 4% and has grown its annual dividend-per-share for 43 consecutive years.

The company’s industry-leading debt-to-capital and net-debt-to-capital ratio were 14.0% and 11.0%, respectively, with a period-end cash balance of $10.7 billion. 3

Cash capital expenditures totaled $29.0 billion, including $2.6 billion of acquisitions; $28.4 billion was for additions to property, plant, and equipment. The company expects cash capital expenditures of $27-$29 billion in 2026.4

1 ROCE for ExxonMobil is 2025 full-year. ROCE for IOCs’ reported results and estimated using available year-to-date third-quarter annualized figures. Cash flow from operations compare IOCs’ reported results or estimated using FactSet consensus as of January 28, 2026. Total shareholder return compares to each IOC as of December 31, 2025. 2 Dividend payments based on publicly available filings. 3 Net debt is total debt of $43.5 billion less $10.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents excluding restricted cash. Net-debt to-capital ratio is net debt divided by the sum of net debt and total equity of $266.6 billion. Period-end cash balance includes cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash. Net debt-to-capital and debt-to-capital are estimated using Bloomberg consensus as of January 28, 2026. 4 The investment range for 2026 excludes advances and collections not related to capital expenditures or equity investments, for example, supply and marketing related advances and associated collections.

EARNINGS AND VOLUME SUMMARY BY SEGMENT

Upstream 4Q25 3Q25 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2025 2024 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 753 1,228 United States 5,063 6,426 2,764 4,451 Non-U.S. 16,291 18,964 3,517 5,679 Worldwide 21,354 25,390 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 1,224 1,228 United States 5,534 6,786 3,186 4,451 Non-U.S. 16,713 18,389 4,410 5,679 Worldwide 22,247 25,175 4,988 4,769 Production (koebd) 4,736 4,333

Upstream full-year earnings were $21.4 billion versus $25.4 billion in 2024. Identified items in 2025, primarily impairments, decreased earnings by $1.1 billion versus 2024. Excluding identified items, earnings decreased $2.9 billion from weaker crude realizations, lower base volumes from divestments, and higher depreciation, partially offset by advantaged volume growth in the Permian and Guyana, structural cost savings, and derivative mark-to-market timing effects.

Fourth-quarter earnings were $3.5 billion, a decrease of $2.2 billion from the third quarter. Weaker crude realizations, identified items mainly from impairments, and seasonally higher expenses were partially offset by advantaged volumes growth in Guyana and the Permian, and structural cost savings.

Full-year net production reached its highest level in more than 40 years at 4.7 million oil-equivalent barrels per day. Production from the Permian, at 1.6 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, and Guyana, which exceeded 700,000 gross barrels per day, achieved annual records. Advantaged assets in the Permian, Guyana, and LNG represented 59% of production in 2025, an increase of approximately 7 percentage points from 2024.

Net production in the fourth quarter reached 5.0 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, with advantaged assets setting new quarterly production records, including 1.8 million oil-equivalent barrels per day in the Permian and Guyana approaching 875,000 gross barrels per day.

The company advanced three major developments this year: Yellowtail, the fourth and largest Guyana development, started up four months ahead of schedule in the third quarter and under budget; Bacalhau, the company’s first offshore Brazil development, started up in the fourth quarter; and Golden Pass LNG, where Train 1 achieved mechanical completion late in the year, with first cargoes expected in the first quarter.

Energy Products 4Q25 3Q25 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2025 2024 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 1,012 858 United States 2,992 2,099 2,378 982 Non-U.S. 4,431 1,934 3,390 1,840 Worldwide 7,423 4,033 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 1,130 858 United States 3,110 2,133 1,777 982 Non-U.S. 3,830 1,821 2,907 1,840 Worldwide 6,940 3,954 5,804 5,692 Energy Products Sales (kbd) 5,593 5,418

Energy Products full-year 2025 earnings were $7.4 billion, an increase of $3.4 billion compared to last year. Higher earnings were driven by stronger industry refining margins, structural cost savings, net favorable identified items mainly from asset sales, and record refinery throughput. 1 The record throughput was supported by lower scheduled maintenance and growth from advantaged projects. Higher expenses related to growth projects partially offset the increase in earnings.

The record throughput was supported by lower scheduled maintenance and growth from advantaged projects. Higher expenses related to growth projects partially offset the increase in earnings. Fourth-quarter earnings totaled $3.4 billion, an increase of more than 80%, or $1.6 billion, compared with the third quarter. The earnings improvement was driven by higher industry refining margins from stronger diesel and gasoline crack spreads, identified items mainly from asset sales, favorable year-end inventory effects, record North America refinery throughput 1 and volume growth from advantaged projects, and favorable timing effects. Improvements to earnings were partially offset by higher seasonal expenses, identified items related to impairments, and growth-related project costs.

and volume growth from advantaged projects, and favorable timing effects. Improvements to earnings were partially offset by higher seasonal expenses, identified items related to impairments, and growth-related project costs. Advantaged projects progressed during the year, delivering volume and mix uplift, including the start-up of the Strathcona renewable diesel facility, Singapore Resid Upgrade, which converts lower-value fuel oil to higher-value distillates, and Fawley Hydrofiner, which converts lower-value distillates to higher-value diesel for the UK market.

Chemical Products 4Q25 3Q25 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2025 2024 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 64 329 United States 903 1,627 (345) 186 Non-U.S. (103) 950 (281) 515 Worldwide 800 2,577 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 144 329 United States 983 1,670 (155) 186 Non-U.S. 87 1,002 (11) 515 Worldwide 1,070 2,672 5,743 5,520 Chemical Products Sales (kt) 21,303 19,392

Chemical Products full-year earnings were $800 million, a decrease of $1.8 billion versus 2024. Results reflected weaker industry margins, impairment-related identified items, and higher spend, including the China Chemical Complex ramp-up, partially offset by additional structural cost savings, and record high-value product sales. 2

Fourth-quarter earnings decreased $796 million versus the third quarter to a loss of $281 million or $11 million excluding identified items. Lower margins, impairment-related identified items, and higher seasonal spend were partially offset by net favorable tax impacts.

The company expanded higher-value capacity throughout the year, bringing online additional performance chemicals at the wholly-owned, world-scale China Chemical Complex, and starting up two advanced recycling facilities, increasing plastic waste processing capacity to more than 250 million pounds per year.

1 Highest annual global refining throughput on a same-site basis and highest quarterly North America throughput since the merger of Exxon and Mobil. 2 Based on comparing year-to-date and quarterly high-value product sales since 2019.

Specialty Products 4Q25 3Q25 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2025 2024 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 233 354 United States 1,200 1,576 449 386 Non-U.S. 1,657 1,476 682 740 Worldwide 2,857 3,052 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 221 354 United States 1,188 1,580 461 386 Non-U.S. 1,669 1,485 682 740 Worldwide 2,857 3,065 1,919 1,932 Specialty Products Sales (kt) 7,791 7,666

Specialty Products delivered strong earnings from its portfolio of high-value products. Full-year earnings were $2.9 billion, a decrease of $195 million compared to last year. Higher expenses, including spending to develop markets for carbon materials and Proxxima TM resins, and unfavorable foreign exchange were partially offset by record high-value product sales volumes 1 and structural cost savings.

resins, and unfavorable foreign exchange were partially offset by record high-value product sales volumes and structural cost savings. Fourth-quarter earnings of $682 million were down $58 million from the prior quarter. Higher seasonal expenses were partially offset by higher margins from lower feed costs.

The company expanded advantaged capacity in 2025, highlighted by start-up of the Singapore Resid Upgrade which employs new-to-the-world technology to convert low-value molecules into high-value lubricant products. The company also more than tripled production capacity of its ProxximaTM resins, with applications expanding across rebar, coatings, automotive, and oil and gas.

Corporate and Financing 4Q25 3Q25 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2025 2024 (807) (1,226) Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) (3,590) (1,372) (732) (716) Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) (3,005) (1,402)

Corporate and Financing full-year net charges were $3.6 billion compared to $1.4 billion in the prior year. Excluding identified items related to restructuring charges, year-to-date net charges of $3.0 billion increased $1.6 billion compared to last year due to lower interest income, unfavorable foreign exchange, and increased pension-related expenses.

Fourth-quarter net charges of $807 million decreased $419 million versus the third quarter. Excluding identified items related to restructuring charges, net charges were $732 million, which were comparable to the third quarter.

1 Based on comparing year-to-date and quarterly high-value product sales since 2019.

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND ASSET SALES EXCLUDING WORKING CAPITAL 4Q25 3Q25 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2025 2024 6,609 7,768 Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests 29,764 35,063 7,715 6,475 Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 25,993 23,442 (2,728) (152) Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt (7,728) (1,826) 1,083 697 Other 3,941 (1,657) 12,679 14,788 Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP) 51,970 55,022 1,020 139 Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments 3,158 4,987 13,699 14,927 Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales (non-GAAP) 55,128 60,009 2,728 152 Less: Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt 7,728 1,826 16,427 15,079 Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales excluding Working Capital (non-GAAP) 62,856 61,835 (1,020) (139) Less: Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments (3,158) (4,987) 15,407 14,940 Cash Flow from Operations excluding Working Capital (non-GAAP) 59,698 56,848

FREE CASH FLOW 4Q25 3Q25 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2025 2024 12,679 14,788 Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP) 51,970 55,022 (7,450) (8,727) Additions to property, plant, and equipment (28,358) (24,306) (3,160) (501) Additional investments and advances (4,133) (3,299) 2,457 610 Other investing activities including collection of advances 3,406 1,926 1,020 139 Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments 3,158 4,987 20 23 Inflows from noncontrolling interest for major projects 88 32 5,566 6,332 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) 26,131 34,362

RETURN ON AVERAGE CAPITAL EMPLOYED Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Net income/(loss) attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP) 28,844 33,680 36,010 55,740 23,040 (22,440) Financing costs (after-tax) Gross third-party debt (1,360) (1,106) (1,175) (1,213) (1,196) (1,272) ExxonMobil share of equity companies (165) (196) (307) (198) (170) (182) All other financing costs – net 2,072 (252) 931 276 11 666 Total financing costs 547 (1,554) (551) (1,135) (1,355) (788) Earnings/(loss) excluding financing costs (non-GAAP) 28,297 35,234 36,561 56,875 24,395 (21,652) Total assets (U.S. GAAP) 448,980 453,475 376,317 369,067 338,923 332,750 Less liabilities and noncontrolling interests share of assets and liabilities Total current liabilities excluding notes and loans payable (63,034) (65,352) (61,226) (68,411) (52,367) (35,905) Total long-term liabilities excluding long-term debt (75,783) (75,807) (60,980) (56,990) (63,169) (65,075) Noncontrolling interests share of assets and liabilities (8,895) (8,069) (8,878) (9,205) (8,746) (8,773) Add ExxonMobil share of debt-financed equity company net assets 2,793 3,242 3,481 3,705 4,001 4,140 Total capital employed (non-GAAP) 304,061 307,489 248,714 238,166 218,642 227,137 Average capital employed (non-GAAP) 305,775 278,102 243,440 228,404 222,890 234,031 Return on average capital employed – corporate total (non-GAAP) 9.3% 12.7% 15.0% 24.9% 10.9% (9.3)% Average since 2019: Return on average capital employed (non-GAAP) 10.6%

CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES 4Q25 3Q25 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2025 2024 7,450 8,727 Additions to property, plant, and equipment 28,358 24,306 3,160 501 Additional investments and advances 4,133 3,299 (2,457) (610) Other investing activities including collection of advances (3,406) (1,926) (20) (23) Inflows from noncontrolling interests for major projects (88) (32) 8,133 8,595 Total Cash Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) 28,997 25,647 4Q25 3Q25 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2025 2024 Upstream 3,674 5,843 United States 15,907 11,276 2,709 1,771 Non-U.S. 8,752 8,985 6,383 7,614 Total 24,659 20,261 Energy Products 289 182 United States 752 705 436 260 Non-U.S. 955 1,513 725 442 Total 1,707 2,218 Chemical Products 338 180 United States 843 671 212 95 Non-U.S. 552 1,212 550 275 Total 1,395 1,883 Specialty Products 221 65 United States 381 145 86 44 Non-U.S. 242 263 307 109 Total 623 408 Other 168 155 Other 613 877 8,133 8,595 Worldwide 28,997 25,647

CALCULATION OF STRUCTURAL COST SAVINGS Dollars in billions (unless otherwise noted) 2019 2025 Components of Operating Costs From ExxonMobil’s Consolidated Statement of Income (U.S. GAAP) Production and manufacturing expenses 36.8 42.4 Selling, general and administrative expenses 11.4 11.1 Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 19.0 26.0 Exploration expenses, including dry holes 1.3 1.0 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense 1.2 0.4 Subtotal 69.7 81.0 ExxonMobil’s share of equity company expenses (non-GAAP) 9.1 10.6 Total Adjusted Operating Costs (non-GAAP) 78.8 91.6 Total Adjusted Operating Costs (non-GAAP) 78.8 91.6 Less: Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 19.0 26.0 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense 1.2 0.4 Other adjustments (includes equity company depreciation and depletion) 3.6 6.2 Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) (non-GAAP) 55.0 59.0 Energy and production taxes (non-GAAP) 11.0 14.9 Market Activity/ Other Structural Cost Savings Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) excluding Energy and Production Taxes (non-GAAP) 44.0 +4.9 +10.3 -15.1 44.1

This press release references Structural Cost Savings, which describes decreases in cash opex excluding energy and production taxes as a result of operational efficiencies, workforce reductions, divestment-related reductions, and other cost-saving measures, that are expected to be sustainable compared to 2019 levels. Relative to 2019, estimated cumulative Structural Cost Savings totaled $15.1 billion which included an additional $3.0 billion in 2025. The total change between periods in expenses above will reflect both Structural Cost Savings and other changes in spend, including market drivers, such as inflation and foreign exchange impacts, as well as changes in activity levels and costs associated with new operations, mergers and acquisitions, new business venture development, and early-stage projects. Structural Cost Savings from new operations, mergers and acquisitions, and new business venture developments are included in the cumulative Structural Cost Savings. Estimates of cumulative annual Structural Cost Savings may be revised depending on whether cost reductions realized in prior periods are determined to be sustainable compared to 2019 levels. Structural Cost Savings are stewarded internally to support management’s oversight of spending over time. This measure is useful for investors to understand the Corporation’s efforts to optimize spending through disciplined expense management.

ExxonMobil will discuss financial and operating results and other matters during a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Central Time on January 30, 2026. To listen to the event or access an archived replay, please visit www.exxonmobil.com. On February 2, 2026, ExxonMobil plans to publish a new Individual Investors webpage. This will be available at www.investor.exxonmobil.com. On February 20, 2026, ExxonMobil plans to publish an update to its Company Overview and Investment Case presentation. Updated materials will be available at www.investor.exxonmobil.com/news-events/investor-presentation.

Selected Earnings Driver Definitions

Advantaged volume growth. Represents earnings impact from change in volume/mix from advantaged assets, advantaged projects, and high-value products. See frequently used terms on page 12 for definitions of advantaged assets, advantaged projects, and high-value products.

Base volume. Represents and includes all volume/mix drivers not included in advantaged volume growth driver defined above.

Structural cost savings. Represents after-tax earnings effect of Structural Cost Savings as defined on page 9, including cash operating expenses related to divestments.

Expenses. Represents and includes all expenses otherwise not included in other earnings drivers.

Timing effects. Represents timing effects that are primarily related to unsettled derivatives (mark-to-market) and other earnings impacts driven by timing differences between the settlement of derivatives and their offsetting physical commodity realizations (due to LIFO inventory accounting).

Contacts

Media Relations

737-272-1452

Read full story here