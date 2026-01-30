Imperial Oil raises quarterly dividend, reports Q4 profit down from year ago

CALGARY – Imperial Oil Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend by 20 per cent and reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it saw lower oil prices.

The company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 87 cents per share, up from 72 cents per share.

Imperial says it earned $492 million or $1.00 per diluted share for the final quarter of 2025 quarter compared with a profit of $1.23 billion or $2.37 per diluted share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Imperial says it earned $1.97 per diluted share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $2.37 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue and other income totalled $11.28 billion, down from $12.61 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Upstream production in the quarter averaged 444,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, compared with 460,000 a year earlier. Refinery throughput averaged 408,000 barrels per day, compared with 411,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2024.

