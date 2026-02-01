TORONTO – Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Suncor results

Suncor Energy Inc. will release its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday followed by a conference call with analysts on Thursday morning. The company has set a capital budget for 2026 of $5.6 billion to $5.8 billion, compared with the $5.7 billion to $5.9 billion it targeted for 2025.

Macklem speech

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem will give a speech to the Empire Club of Canada in Toronto on Thursday. The central bank kept its policy interest rate on hold at 2.25 per cent at its last rate announcement, but it noted it faces heightened uncertainty as U.S. trade remains unpredictable and geopolitical risks are elevated.

BCE results

BCE Inc. will release its fourth-quarter results and hold a conference call with analysts on Thursday morning before markets open. The company’s Crave streaming service is having a moment with the success of its hit series Heated Rivalry about gay hockey players that has become a global sensation.

Barrick results

Barrick Mining Corp. will report its fourth-quarter results and hold a conference call with analysts on Thursday morning before markets open. The company said late last year it was exploring an initial public offering of a subsidiary that would hold its North American gold assets, anchored by its joint venture interests in Nevada Gold Mines and the Dominican Republic’s Pueblo Viejo mine, as well as its wholly owned Fourmile gold discovery in Nevada.

Jobs report

Statistics Canada will release its latest report on the country’s job market on Friday when it publishes its labour force survey for January. The Canadian economy ended 2025 by adding 8,200 jobs in December as the unemployment rate rose to 6.8 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SU, TSX:BCE, TSX:ABX)