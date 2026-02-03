TOP WELL REPORT – December volumes – Whitecap’s Elmworth Montney wells lead the way; ARC Resources with consistent results at Karr; Tamarack Valley impresses in 2 different ways

Most production data is out for December. Alberta has reported oil, condensate, and gas; full Alberta NGL data including pentane and marketable gas is due shortly, while Saskatchewan and BC data is complete. While the December data won’t be considered complete quite yet, it is nonetheless worthwhile to show the data as it stands today. Pentane volumes in Alberta will not be represented yet for December which may affect liquids results, and “gas equivalent” volumes will be used instead of “marketable gas” in cases where marketable gas is not yet available. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (view on StackDX Maps)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

Whitecap Resources led December’s Top Well Report with four of the top 15 wells, all from the Montney at Elmworth. Whitecap’s strongest well averaged 1,510 bbl/d of oil, ranking first overall, while two additional Elmworth wells produced 1,289 bbl/d and 1,219 bbl/d. The company also placed another Montney well just above the 1,000 bbl/d mark at 1,019 bbl/d, continuing an exceptional run of oil-weighted performance from this area.

led December’s Top Well Report with four of the top 15 wells, all from the Montney at Elmworth. Whitecap’s strongest well averaged 1,510 bbl/d of oil, ranking first overall, while two additional Elmworth wells produced 1,289 bbl/d and 1,219 bbl/d. The company also placed another Montney well just above the 1,000 bbl/d mark at 1,019 bbl/d, continuing an exceptional run of oil-weighted performance from this area. ARC Resources Ltd. once again had a strong showing, with six of the top 15 wells, primarily from its Montney development at Karr. ARC’s top Karr well produced 1,195 bbl/d of condensate, with another close behind at 1,187 bbl/d. The company added several more impressive Montney wells in the 900–1,000 bbl/d range, reinforcing ARC’s consistent presence in these monthly top well rankings.

once again had a strong showing, with six of the top 15 wells, primarily from its Montney development at Karr. ARC’s top Karr well produced 1,195 bbl/d of condensate, with another close behind at 1,187 bbl/d. The company added several more impressive Montney wells in the 900–1,000 bbl/d range, reinforcing ARC’s consistent presence in these monthly top well rankings. Tamarack Valley Energy placed two wells on the list from very different plays. The company’s standout performer was a Charlie Lake well at Wembley, producing 1,462 bbl/d of oil, ranking second overall. Tamarack also saw a long-running Clearwater well at Marten Hills make the list at 928 bbl/d, buoyed by the shockingly good waterflood results that the company has been showing as of late. See Figure 1 below for the impact on oil production from the waterflood.

placed two wells on the list from very different plays. The company’s standout performer was a Charlie Lake well at Wembley, producing 1,462 bbl/d of oil, ranking second overall. Tamarack also saw a long-running Clearwater well at Marten Hills make the list at 928 bbl/d, buoyed by the shockingly good waterflood results that the company has been showing as of late. See Figure 1 below for the impact on oil production from the waterflood. Spartan Delta Corp. contributed two Duvernay wells at Gilby, producing 1,079 bbl/d and 1,055 bbl/d, respectively. These two wells currently rank as the top Duvernay wells in December.

contributed two Duvernay wells at Gilby, producing 1,079 bbl/d and 1,055 bbl/d, respectively. These two wells currently rank as the top Duvernay wells in December. Archer Exploration also appeared in December’s top 15 with a Charlie Lake well at Elmworth, averaging 905 bbl/d of oil.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – December volumes

*partial December data only, AB pentane volumes not yet reported. “Gas equivalent” volumes represented in gas column until “marketable gas” is reported.

Figure 1 – Tamarack Valley Clearwater Well – Oil Production