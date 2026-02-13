Teine Energy Ltd. Announces Duvernay Tuck-in Acquisition

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 13, 2026 /CNW/ – Teine Energy Ltd. (“Teine”) announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all the outstanding shares of TMax Energy Ltd., increasing Teine’s total Duvernay acreage to over 700 sections. Teine is currently producing over 10,000 boe per day within the Carrot Creek Duvernay lands.





Teine was represented by Bennett Jones LLP. About Teine Energy Ltd. Teine is a private Calgary-based exploration, development and production company focused on acquiring and developing oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Approximately 90% of Teine's production is weighted towards crude oil and natural gas liquids. SOURCE Teine Energy Ltd.