Golden Pass moves closer to producing first LNG

Golden Pass, an LNG project jointly owned by Exxon Mobil and QatarEnergy, pulled 300 million cubic feet of gas on Wednesday as it moves closer to making its first LNG, LSEG data show.

When complete the 18 million metric tonnes per annum project in Texas is expected to be one of the largest U.S. LNG export facilities and to help the U.S. maintain its position as the world’s largest exporter of the superchilled gas.

On January 30, Exxon’s CEO Darren Woods said he expected the plant to start producing LNG in March, marking a key milestone for the project.

The $10-billion project has been beset by delays and cost overruns after construction began in 2019. It had to change its lead contractor for the project, which filed for bankruptcy claiming cost overruns.

“That venture has done a really good job of recovering from the bankruptcy,” Woods said during Exxon’s fourth-quarter earnings call with analysts. “My expectation is we will see first LNG produced in very early March.”

The plant increased its demand for natural gas from 200 mcf on Tuesday to 300 mcf Wednesday.

Exxon did not immediately reply to a request for comment.