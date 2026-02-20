Canada broke all-time production level for natgas in November, CER says

Canada broke an all-time production level for natural gas in November 2025, surpassing 20 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) for the first time, data from the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) showed on Friday.

National production reached about 20.04 bcf/d in November, according to CER data.

The CER said long-running growth trends and new developments across Western Canada were driving the increase, including expanding liquids-rich gas drilling in British Columbia, strong Alberta production, firm natural gas liquids (NGL) demand, and growing export prospects as LNG Canada ramps up.

Output from the Montney formation also remains highly competitive in North American gas markets, the regulator added.

(Reporting by Anmol Choubey and Amanda Stephenson)