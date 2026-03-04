Advancing the Industry: Women Defining Energy’s Next Era

ALBERTA — March 4, 2026 – Young Women in Energy (YWE) is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 YWE Awards! These ten professionals represent a diverse cross‑section of Alberta’s energy sector and are contributing to the industry’s continued evolution through leadership, innovation, and community impact.

Since launching the awards program more than a decade ago, YWE has recognized over 100 emerging leaders. The YWE Awards highlight individuals who demonstrate exceptional performance, challenge traditional approaches, and lead with purpose — with or without the title.

Award recipients are selected through a rigorous process that includes peer evaluation and an executive committee review for shortlisted applicants, ensuring honourees reflect the values of progress, collaboration, and meaningful industry contribution.

“This year’s Award recipients represent the depth and diversity of emerging talent across Alberta’s energy sector,” says Ellen Fraser, YWE Awards Manager. “Spanning operations, policy, strategy, sustainability, and major projects, they are delivering results while strengthening the communities and organizations they serve. By shining a spotlight on their contributions, we recognize the impact women are already making, inspire the next generation to follow, and reinforce the leadership pipeline that will carry our industry forward.”

The 2025 YWE Award Winners are (listed in alphabetical order by first name):

Alise Vandersalm , Engagement Manager, McKinsey & Company

, Engagement Manager, McKinsey & Company Amanda Calleberg , Commercial Advisor, Inter Pipeline

, Commercial Advisor, Inter Pipeline Ashley Marshall , Piping General Superintendent, Kiewit Energy Canada

, Piping General Superintendent, Kiewit Energy Canada Karen Ngo , Project Engineer, Cenovus Energy

, Project Engineer, Cenovus Energy Katie Howes , Project Engineer, Corporate Liability, Canadian Natural

, Project Engineer, Corporate Liability, Canadian Natural Keltey Heathcott , Director, Investments – Major Projects Office, Government of Canada (secondment from ATCO Group)

, Director, Investments – Major Projects Office, Government of Canada (secondment from ATCO Group) Lindsay Campbell , Manager, Sustainability, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP)

, Manager, Sustainability, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) Nathalie Carson , Operations Lead, Imperial Oil

, Operations Lead, Imperial Oil Neneh Thapar , Senior Manager, Strategy & Business Design, Deloitte

, Senior Manager, Strategy & Business Design, Deloitte Summer Okibe, Policy Analyst, Government of Alberta

YWE extends sincere appreciation to the Peer Review Committee (consisting of volunteers and Awards Alumni) and the 2025 Executive Review Committee for lending their time and expertise in recognizing the next generation of leaders across Alberta’s energy industry.

The 2025 YWE Awards Executive Selection Committee was comprised of the following industry executives:

Max Chan , SVP, Operations and Engineering, Liquids Pipelines, Enbridge

, SVP, Operations and Engineering, Liquids Pipelines, Enbridge Kristi Cawthorn , CEO, Startec

, CEO, Startec John Kousinioris , President and CEO, TransAlta Corporation

, President and CEO, TransAlta Corporation Stastia West , President & Country Chair and VP, Canada Integrated Gas, Shell Canada

, President & Country Chair and VP, Canada Integrated Gas, Shell Canada Tracy Sletto , CEO, Canada Energy Regulator

, CEO, Canada Energy Regulator Dave Oldreive, Executive Vice-President, Downstream, Suncor

“As we stand at the threshold of a new energy chapter, women are not simply participating in change – they are leading it,” says Katie Smith-Parent, Executive Director of YWE. “Through uncertainty and consolidation, they are bringing resilience, accountability, and bold thinking to the forefront, strengthening Canada’s global energy leadership.”

Each award recipient is paired with an industry executive through the YWE Mentorship Program and welcomed into the YWE Awards Alumni network, among other benefits, supporting continued professional development and connection.

AWARDS CELEBRATION EVENT

The 2025 YWE Award Winners will be honoured at the YWE Awards Celebration in May 2026. Further details to be provided shortly.

YWE thanks everyone who submitted nominations and applications through our #NominateHer campaign, as well as all nominees and applicants, for their dedication to strengthening the energy industry. Your continued support plays an important role in recognizing women, inspiring future leaders, and advancing representation & retention within the industry.

To stay connected and learn more about the 2025 award recipients, follow us on LinkedIn! This is where you can find upcoming announcements, including further details about the Awards Celebration.

ABOUT THE YWE AWARDS

The YWE Awards recognizes ten (10) women in Alberta’s energy sector. Since 2014, they have recognized over 100 women, who are “changing the face of energy”.

For more information please contact:

Katie Smith-Parent, Executive Director

katie@youngwomeninenergy.com

Ellen Fraser, Awards Manager

awards@youngwomeninenergy.com