Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces the Filing of its Audited Financial Statements and Other Disclosure Documents for the Year Ended December 31, 2025 and Provides Operational Update

CALGARY, Alberta, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited annual financial statements (the “financial statements”) and related management’s discussion and analysis and its annual information form (the “AIF”) for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 (collectively, the “Annual Filings”).

The AIF contains the reserves data and other oil and gas information as required by National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities. The financial and reserves information contained in the Annual Filings is consistent with the unaudited financial and reserves information disclosed in the press release issued by Birchcliff on February 11, 2026. The Annual Filings are available electronically on the Corporation’s website at www.birchcliffenergy.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Chris Carlsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Birchcliff, commented: “2025 was a very successful year for Birchcliff, as we executed our disciplined capital program and delivered strong operational and financial results, achieving record annual average production, while we significantly reduced our indebtedness. Looking ahead, we continue to be focused on profitable production growth, strengthening our balance sheet and paying a sustainable dividend to our shareholders. Our 2026 guidance remains unchanged and our capital program has been designed with the flexibility to adjust as needed in response to commodity prices. We are benefiting from our natural gas marketing diversification, with 54% of our natural gas production in 2026 anticipated to be effectively sold in the NYMEX HH and Dawn sales markets, and being fully unhedged on natural gas, oil and NGLs production allows us to fully participate in any commodity price strengthening this year.

In addition, we are encouraged by the continued progress at our Elmworth asset. In February 2026, we completed a horizontal land retention well that was drilled in 2023 to continue a number of Montney sections in the area. The well was flowed for 5.5 days, achieving a stabilized raw natural gas rate of 14 MMcf/d on the final day of flow. This positive result, along with the results of the horizontal well completion and flow test conducted in 2025 in Elmworth, supports the significant long-term potential of this large Montney land position and reinforces Elmworth as an important future growth opportunity for Birchcliff.”

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Greater Pouce

In February 2026, Birchcliff completed its 4-well 13-21 pad in Pouce Coupe. The wells are expected to be turned over to production in late March or early April 2026. This pad targeted high-rate natural gas wells in the Lower and Upper Montney.

The Corporation is currently drilling its 6-well 04-05 pad in Pouce Coupe, with completions operations scheduled to begin in Q2 2026. This pad is targeting high-rate natural gas wells in the Lower Montney. The wells are anticipated to be brought on production in Q2 2026.

In Gordondale, the Corporation is currently preparing for drilling operations on its 3-well 05-34 pad, with completions operations scheduled to begin in Q2 2026. This pad is targeting condensate-rich natural gas in the Lower Montney. The wells are anticipated to be brought on production in late Q2 2026.

Elmworth

In Elmworth, the Corporation completed a horizontal Montney land retention well in February 2026 and a 5.5 day flow test was performed with a stabilized raw natural gas rate of 14 MMcf/d at 10 MPa casing pressure over the final day of the test, which is aligned with Birchcliff’s expectations for the wellbore design and lateral length. The well is not currently planned to be tied in. The following table summarizes the test result rates from the well:

Well Flow Test Rates – One-Day Stabilized Average

Rate(1) Total production rate (boe/d) 2,402 Natural gas production rate (Mcf/d) 14,362 Condensate production rate (bbls/d) 8

(1) Represents the volumes measured at the wellhead separator for the day of production immediately after the well was considered stabilized after producing fracture treatment fluid back to surface in an amount such that flow rates of hydrocarbons became reliable. The natural gas volumes represent raw volumes as opposed to sales volumes. See “Advisories – Flow Test Results and Production Rates”.

The formal planning is progressing for the construction of the first phase of Birchcliff’s proposed 100% owned and operated natural gas processing plant in Elmworth (the “Goodfare Gas Plant”). The first phase of the plant is expected to have a processing capacity of 100 MMcf/d, with optionality to expand capacity through additional phases in the future. Birchcliff is targeting a final investment decision on the construction of the Goodfare Gas Plant in late 2026 or early 2027.



ABBREVIATIONS

bbl barrel bbls/d barrels per day boe barrel of oil equivalent boe/d barrel of oil equivalent per day condensate pentanes plus (C5+) HH Henry Hub GJ/d gigajoules per day Mcf thousand cubic feet Mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day MMBtu/d million British thermal units per day MMcf/d million cubic feet per day MPa megapascal NGLs natural gas liquids consisting of ethane (C2), propane (C3) and butane (C4) and condensate NYMEX New York Mercantile Exchange OPEC Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Q quarter



ADVISORIES

Boe Conversions

Boe amounts have been calculated by using the conversion ratio of 6 Mcf of natural gas to 1 bbl of oil. Boe amounts may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Flow Test Results and Production Rates

References in this press release to short-term production rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons; however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which the referenced well will continue to produce and decline thereafter and are not indicative of the long-term performance or the ultimate recovery of such well or future wells in the area. With respect to the production rates for the Corporation’s recently completed well in the Elmworth area disclosed herein, such rates represent the volumes for that well measured at the wellhead separator for the day of production immediately after the well was considered stabilized after producing fracture treatment fluid back to surface in an amount such that flow rates of hydrocarbons became reliable. Approximate casing pressure for the well was stabilized at approximately 10 MPa. To-date, no pressure transient or well-test interpretation has been carried out on the well and as such, the data should be considered preliminary. The natural gas volumes represent raw volumes as opposed to sales volumes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward‐looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as “forward‐looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to future events or Birchcliff’s future plans, strategy, operations, performance or financial position and are based on Birchcliff’s current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements have been made by Birchcliff in light of the information available to it at the time the statements were made and reflect its experience and perception of historical trends. All statements and information other than historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Such forward‐looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “plan”, “focus”, “future”, “outlook”, “position”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “potential”, “proposed”, “predict”, “budget”, “continue”, “targeting”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “would”, “on track”, “maintain”, “deliver” and other similar words and expressions.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Birchcliff believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and Birchcliff makes no representation that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those set out in the forward-looking statements.

Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements provided in this press release in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on Birchcliff’s future operations and management’s current expectations relating to Birchcliff’s future performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release. Unless required by applicable laws, Birchcliff does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT BIRCHCLIFF:

Birchcliff is an intermediate oil and natural gas company based in Calgary, Alberta with operations focused on the exploration and development of the Montney Resource Play in Alberta. Birchcliff’s common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BIR”.