Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says deficit budget aims to protect public services

REGINA – Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a deficit budget he’s to unveil tomorrow aims to protect services, with more dollars going toward health care.

Moe says health care spending will build from a recent plan that aims to add more nurse practitioners, lower wait times and expand virtual appointments.

He says his government also won’t make cuts to a revenue sharing program with municipalities.

The premier has said the budget will be a deficit due to revenue problems caused by trade and market uncertainty.

He has said China’s previous tariffs on Canadian canola products, which have now mostly been removed, have caused revenues to dip.

The Opposition NDP has said the Saskatchewan Party government should cut gas taxes as pump prices skyrocket due to the Iran war causing oil markets to surge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2026.