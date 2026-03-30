Ensign Energy Services Inc. – Announces mailing and filing of proxy materials for the Annual General Meeting and Chief Financial Officer transition

CALGARY, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ – Ensign Energy Services Inc. (“Ensign” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the mailing and filing of proxy materials for the Annual General Meeting being held on May 6, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. (Mountain Standard Time) at the Calgary Petroleum Club, 319 – 5th Avenue S.W., Calgary Alberta. The deadline for receipt of proxies from those shareholders who cannot attend the meeting is 3:00 p.m. (Mountain Standard Time) on Monday, May 4, 2026. The annual documentation can be found on the Company’s website and will be made available on www.sedarplus.com.

The Company also announces that Michael Gray, Chief Financial Officer, will retire as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective as of May 6, 2026. To ensure a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Gray will remain with the Company until the third quarter of 2026 in an advisory capacity.

The Company thanks Mr. Gray for his contributions and service over the past 10 years and wishes him continued success.

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Trevor Russell will be succeeding Mr. Gray and will be appointed the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective as of May 6, 2026. Mr. Russell currently serves as the Vice-President, Finance of the Company and brings 20 years of financial and industry experience in financial reporting, capital markets and operational finance.

The Company congratulates Mr. Russell in his new role with the Company.

About Ensign

Ensign is a global leader in oilfield services, headquartered out of Calgary, Alberta, operating in Canada, the United States and internationally. We are one of the world’s top land-based drilling and well servicing contractors serving crude oil, natural gas, and geothermal operators. Our premium services include contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment and well servicing. Please visit our website at www.ensignenergy.com.

Ensign’s Common Shares are publicly traded though the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

SOURCE Ensign Energy Services Inc.

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