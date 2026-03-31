The Montney is driving all of Canada’s natural gas growth – StackDX Intel

Canada’s natural gas production has been rising as of late, surpassing 20 BCF/d late in 2025. Unsurprisingly, much of that increase has been driven by the Montney, which has accounted for nearly all of the recent production growth.

Data over the last 5 years shows this trend as Montney volumes have gone from 45% of total Canadian gas production to 55%. During that period, Montney volumes rose from roughly 7 BCF/d to 11 BCF/d, while non-Montney volumes hovered around 9 BCF/d.

These figures highlight the importance and immense resource potential of the Montney. The growth potential is a main driver behind the consolidation and M&A activity that we have seen amongst Montney players, where the majority of the production now comes from a handful of operators, and also provides a source of confidence in Canada’s potential for LNG export growth.



Sources: Canada Energy Regulator, StackDX Intel