Triland Energy Inc.: Property Divestiture

Triland Energy Inc. (“Triland” or the “Company”) has engaged Sayer Energy Advisors to assist the Company with the sale of its oil interests located in the Ingoldsby area of southeastern Saskatchewan (the “Property”).

Average daily production net to Triland from Ingoldsby for the year ended December 31, 2025 was approximately 48 bbl/d of oil.

Operating income net to the Company from Ingoldsby for the year ended December 31, 2025 was approximately $950,000.

At Ingoldsby, Triland holds a primarily 100% working interest in approximately 1.75 sections of land on which there are multi-lateral oil wells producing from the Frobisher Formation. The Company also has a full battery and a disposal well at 14-02-004-32W1.

As of March 4, 2026, the Ingoldsby property had a deemed net asset value of $2.2 million (deemed assets of $2.9 million and deemed liabilities of $709,000), with an LMR ratio of 4.03.

Ryder Scott Company (“Ryder Scott”) prepared an independent reserves evaluation of the Property (the “Ryder Scott Report”). The Ryder Scott Report is effective March 31, 2026 using an average of GLJ Ltd., McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd., and Sproule ERCE’s forecast pricing as at April 1, 2026. Ryder Scott estimated that, as at March 31, 2026, the Ingoldsby property contained remaining proved plus probable reserves of 402,000 barrels of oil, with an estimated net present value of $6.3 million using forecast pricing at a 10% discount.

Summary information relating to this divestiture is attached to this correspondence. A package of more detailed confidential information will be sent to any party executing a Confidentiality Agreement (copy attached).

Cash offers relating to this process will be accepted until 12:00 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

For further information please feel free to contact: Ben Rye, Sydney Birkett, or Tom Pavic at 403.266.6133.