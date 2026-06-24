Canada Initiates Process to List Major Projects under the Building Canada Act

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ – The world is changing rapidly. In response, a confident Canada is choosing to build. Canada’s government is building major projects – new ports, mines, highways, and energy infrastructure – that will transform our economy and unlock billions of dollars in new investment for Canadian workers and businesses. Key to those efforts is the Major Projects Office (MPO) and the Building Canada Act (the Act), which are helping streamline federal approval and financing processes to get major projects built faster, while respecting Indigenous rights and safeguarding the environment.

Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons; and the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced a significant milestone for the government’s plan to build Canada strong. Ministers announced that the government is initiating the process toward potential listing of three major projects – the Mackenzie Valley Highway Project, the Grays Bay Road and Port Project, and the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s (NWMO)’s Deep Geological Repository (DGR) – as projects of national interest under the Act.

In March 2026, the Grays Bay Road and Port project and the Mackenzie Valley Highway project were referred to the MPO and today, the Government is referring the DGR to the MPO as well. Located in northwestern Ontario, near Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and the Township of Ignace area, the DGR project is a world-recognized best practice solution for safe, long-term storage of all used nuclear fuel from Canada’s existing nuclear reactor fleet, as recognized under the federal government’s new Nuclear Energy Strategy.

Listing these projects under the Act would streamline and consolidate key federal permits and authorizations, subject to a document outlining the conditions under which the project may proceed. National interest listing of the project would provide confidence that key federal permits and authorizations for the project will be granted, shifting Canada’s regulatory focus from ‘whether’ the project should proceed to ‘how’ it will proceed. In the case of the Mackenzie Valley Highway and the Grays Bay Road and Port projects, this will be contingent on both projects successfully completing treaty-based impact assessment and regulatory processes.

The support of Indigenous communities for these projects is critical. To determine if these projects are of national interest and should be listed under the Act, consultations will be held with impacted Indigenous rights holders and communities, provinces and territories. Consultations for each project will begin over the coming weeks, with the aim of supporting a listing decision by the Government in relation to the projects in fall 2026. Canada is committed to upholding its duty to consult with Indigenous Peoples throughout the process. This commitment is guided by section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, while recognizing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, and Modern Treaties and Self-Government Agreements.

Reasons these projects are candidates for listing under the Act:

By delivering on Canada’s commitment to safe, long-term management of used nuclear fuel, NWMO’s DGR project presents the potential to unlock clean nuclear energy projects that strengthen Canada’s autonomy, resilience and security; ensure best-in-class safety and environmental standards; and catalyze new investment and create jobs. The opportunity presented for safety, security, economic growth, and Indigenous partnership aligns with the federal government’s new Nuclear Energy Strategy. The construction and operation of the DGR will generate sustained economic activity – including through Indigenous participation plans; and support the continued safe operation and expansion of Canada’s nuclear power facilities, in line with Canada’s Nuclear Strategy.

Since their referral to the MPO in March, the Mackenzie Valley Highway and Grays Bay Road and Port projects have advanced as critical infrastructure priorities for Canada and the North. The projects would help connect communities, enhance Arctic security, and unlock significant economic and export potential in the North by creating vital trade and transportation corridors and enabling new natural resource exploration and development, especially for critical minerals. The MPO has assessed that listing these projects under the Act could improve predictability, efficiency, and coordination, and reduce risks of delays or cost increases.

Benefits of the Building Canada Act:

For proponents, the Act offers more coordinated and predictable regulatory pathways and greater timeline certainty that reduces project risk and allows proponents to make earlier and better informed financing and investment decisions.

For investors, the Act creates a more stable regulatory environment that catalyses long-term capital investment and enhances economic growth.

For Indigenous Peoples, the Act creates a more consistent, centralized process that supports Indigenous engagement, consultation and partnership, and legislates a focus on projects that advance the interests of Indigenous Peoples.

For Canadians, the Act advances major projects that create jobs and generate prosperity. Projects advanced under the Act will create stronger trade and supply chains that will help Canada diversify trade and strengthen long-term competitiveness.

This marks the first time projects have been considered for listing under the Act, reflecting Canada’s commitment to building transformative infrastructure. Listing under the Act does not alter Canada’s obligation to seeing through the impact assessment and regulatory processes set out in modern treaties, nor would it impact decisions related to safety and other matters under the Nuclear Safety and Control Act.

Quotes

“At a time of global uncertainty, Canada is focused on what we can control – building strength at home by advancing major projects and creating opportunities for Canadians. Through collaboration with Indigenous rights holders, provinces and territories, we are moving transformative projects forward efficiently while safeguarding the environment and upholding Indigenous rights.”

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy

“Unlocking Canada’s economic potential requires bold action that clearly demonstrates we are ready to build big in this country again. The initiation of this process marks a major shift in how we accelerate nation-building infrastructure – if listed, federal approvals for nation-building projects like these will secure our long-term energy sovereignty, unlock our abundant natural resources, drive economic growth, advance reconciliation, and help maintain our world-class environmental standards.”

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

“The future of Canada’s North depends on modern, reliable infrastructure that connects communities, strengthens our economy, and builds resilient supply chains. The Mackenzie Valley Highway and the Grays Bay Road and Port are two transformative projects that will make a significant difference to remote and Indigenous communities, improving quality of life and affordability while connecting Canadian goods to domestic and global markets. By working in partnership with Indigenous and territorial governments and local communities, we’re creating economic opportunities across the region to build a stronger, more secure, and more prosperous future for Northerners and all Canadians.”

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

“For too long, infrastructure gaps in the North have gone unaddressed. Through the Building Canada Act, our government is stepping up – accelerating major projects to connect communities, drive down the cost of living, and unlock the North’s full potential. Moving forward, meaningful consultation and true partnership with Indigenous rights holders will remain at the centre of our work, every step of the way.”

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

“The Mackenzie Valley Highway and Grays Bay Road and Port projects have the potential to strengthen northern transportation and trade corridors, unlock new economic opportunities, and support long-term prosperity for communities across the North. By respecting the North’s treaty-based regulatory regimes, working in partnership with Indigenous governments and communities, and bringing greater coordination and predictability to the federal permitting process, we can help move these nation-building projects forward responsibly and efficiently.”

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand

Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

“Today’s announcement is an important step for the Mackenzie Valley Highway and for the future of the Northwest Territories. I appreciate the Government of Canada and the Major Projects Office for recognizing what people in the Mackenzie Valley have known for a long time: this project is important to the North, and it is important to Canada. For communities, it means stronger connections, greater resilience, improved access to services, and new economic opportunities. For the country, it means a stronger Arctic presence, more reliable northern supply chains, and a clearer path to the critical minerals and resources Canada and its partners need. As this work moves forward, we must continue in partnership with Indigenous governments and communities, while respecting Indigenous rights, environmental protections, and the Northwest Territories’ treaty-based regulatory system.”

The Honourable R.J. Simpson

Premier of the Northwest Territories

Quick Facts:

The Government of Canada established the MPO to bring business development and project execution expertise together within the federal government to accelerate nation-building projects and advance transformative strategies that will help build a stronger, more independent and resilient economy for Canada.

The 16 projects and seven transformative strategies supported by the MPO represent a combined investment of more than $135 billion in our economy and will create tens of thousands of well-paying jobs for Canadians.

The Building Canada Act was introduced as part of Bill C-5, the One Canadian Economy Act, and received Royal Assent on June 26, 2025. The Act was designed to expedite regulatory processes for projects determined to be in the national interest and help ensure that projects of national interest can move forward efficiently.

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SOURCE Minister of One Canadian Economy

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/24/c6748.html