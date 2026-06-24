U.S. crude stocks at Cushing hit near 12-year low, fuel inventories rise, EIA

(Adds details from report )

HOUSTON, June 24 (Reuters) – U.S. crude stocks at Cushing fell to a near 12-year low last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories fell by 6.1 million barrels to 412.1 million barrels in the week ended June 19, their lowest since January 2025, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 4.5 million-barrel draw. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.1 million barrels, the EIA said, to their lowest since October 2014. Total crude stocks including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to their lowest since October 1984.

Refinery crude runs fell by 81,000 barrels per day last week, the EIA said. Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.6 percentage points to 96.1%.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 2.1 million barrels in the week to 216.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.6 million-barrel draw.​

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.1 million barrels in the week to 106.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.5 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 94,000 bpd, EIA said.

(Reporting by Georgina McCartney in Houston; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )