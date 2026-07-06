Alberta and Ontario propose new 2,050-mile Canada oil pipeline

Alberta and Ontario on Monday proposed a new 2,050-mile (3,300-km) crude oil pipeline between the two Canadian provinces that they said would initially move 500,000 barrels per day and reduce reliance on foreign markets. * The proposed pipeline would run from Hardisty, Alberta, to refineries in Sarnia, Ontario, and could eventually move 800,000 bpd, the provinces said in a release.

* The two provinces said a feasibility study should be ready by the end of the year but made no mention of who would build the pipeline. Such projects usually require a private proponent.

* Ontario also said it was exploring pipeline extensions to new and existing ports.

* Canada last week announced plans to build a new 1-million-bpd oil pipeline from Alberta to the Pacific coast. No cost estimates have been released for the pipeline, which will be built by government-owned Trans Mountain Corp in coordination with Pembina Pipeline Corp.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Nia Williams)