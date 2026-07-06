Fuelling Canadian refineries with Alberta energy: Statement from Premier Smith

Premier Danielle Smith issued the following statement following the announcement of a potential west-east oil pipeline.

“After signing an agreement last year to work together with Alberta and Saskatchewan to build new pipelines through an economic corridor from Alberta to Ontario, the Government of Ontario has unveiled a potential route of a new 3,300-kilometre oil pipeline from Hardisty, Alberta to Sarnia, Ontario. The Northern Shield Energy Corridor would pave the way for Alberta’s barrier-free access to domestic refineries and markets in eastern Canada. Greater access to open water ports will allow Alberta to serve its growing list of customers overseas, ensuring Canada captures the full value of its energy resources.

“A new west-east pipeline would accelerate the Alberta government’s goal to double oil production, moving an additional 500,000 barrels of oil per day and the potential for future expansion up to a total of 800,000 barrels per day.

“This project is about making Canada stronger. By connecting Alberta’s energy with Canadian refineries and markets, we can create jobs, grow our economy and make better use of the world-class resources we already have. Alberta is committed to working with provincial and federal partners to turn this opportunity into reality. A new west-east pipeline will connect Canadian energy with Canadian consumers while laying the foundation for future growth.

“Now that a potential route has been identified, the Government of Ontario is commencing work to estimate costs and examine commercial models and related development opportunities for the energy corridor.

“The west-east energy corridor would build on Alberta’s ongoing efforts to expand market access, alongside joint work with federal government to advance the design and construction of a new west coast oil pipeline that would transport more than one million barrels of oil per day through a strategic port on Canada’s west coast to an increasing number of Asian markets.”

Quick Facts:

In August 2025, Ontario issued a request for proposals for the feasibility study following the July 2025 memorandum of understanding between the three provinces to collaborate on building pipelines and trade infrastructure across provincial borders and into global markets.

Related news

Multimedia