OptaSense Announces New Office Locations to Support Growing Business in Canada













CALGARY – OptaSense, a QinetiQ company, a world leader in fiber-optic-based acoustic sensing, recently announced that it has expanded its Canadian presence in order to better serve its growing business in the country.

The company, which provides industry leading monitoring services in the upstream and midstream oil and gas businesses, recently moved its location in Calgary, Alberta. The new facility is located at 999 57th Ave NE, next to Calgary International Airport and AB Highway 2. The increase in office, lab and shop space supports OptaSense’s growth of its engineering, field and service teams to support the expanding Canadian market.

Additionally, a satellite sales and support office has been opened in the heart of downtown Calgary to better serve OptaSense’ s expanding customer base in that area. The new downtown office, located at 350 7th Ave SW, Suite 2900, provides ready access to support our customers.

Tony Meszaros, Managing Director for Oilfield Services, believes the two new locations demonstrate OptaSense’ commitment to its customers and the Canadian market, “Both new facilities provide expansion for not only our oil and gas services, but for the entire OptaSense fiber-optic sensing portfolio. Canada represents a tremendous opportunity and with these new locations, we are better positioned to meet the needs of the market.”

About OptaSense

OptaSense is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the QinetiQ Group.

It is a platform technology which has applications in a number of markets, including infrastructure security where the technology is already in use to monitor 25,000 km of assets, principally providing leak detection and third-party intrusion detection for oil and gas pipelines.

OptaSense is the world leader in Distributed Acoustic Sensing and operates in 40 countries globally across multiple industries including Oil & Gas, Defense & Security, Transport and Utilities.

Website: www.optasense.com