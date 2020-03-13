Journey Energy Inc. to pay $125 000 fine for 2017 pipeline failure













Journey Energy Inc. has been ordered to pay a $125 000 fine for a pipeline failure that happened in June 2017.

The company pled guilty to one charge under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act in provincial court.

Journey’s plea comes after a mixture of crude oil and produced water was released from two breakpoints on a pipeline approximately one kilometre southeast of Winfield, Alberta.

In total, at least nine cubic metres of emulsion was released from the second breakpoint, adversely impacting the environment. The AER laid charges against Journey in June 2019.