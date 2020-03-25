Sproule Webinar: Weathering the Perfect Storm—Strategies for Managing your E&P Company in a Pandemic and Untimely Price War













Monday, March 30th | 11:00 am MST | 45-Minutes

Already grappling with infrastructure challenges, the Canadian petroleum industry now faces COVID-19 and a near-complete crude price collapse. Survival in these unprecedented times will require companies to make difficult decisions that will impact the near and long-term viability of your business. This webinar explores the many hard decisions required at this time using real-world examples to illustrate their potential impact.

Market outlook

Assessing the economic options from maintaining production through partial to complete shut-ins

Review of key considerations in the decision-making process

