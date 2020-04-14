New Oil and Gas Jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Apr. 14
|Maintenance Planner / Scheduler
|AltaGas
|Sundre
|Apr. 14
|Air Emissions Analyst
|Process Ecology Inc.
|Calgary
|Apr. 12
|Human Resources Compensation Consultant
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Apr. 9
|Project Leader Medical Safety
|Brunel
|Toronto
|Apr. 8
|Pipeline Integrity Engineer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Apr. 8
|Senior Mechanical Engineer
|Brunel
|Kanata
|Apr. 8
|Mechanical Engineer
|Brunel
|Kanata
|Apr. 7
|Supplier Diversity Lead, Supply Chain
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Apr. 7
|Director – IS Canada Business Enablement
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Apr. 7
|IT Operations Security Specialist
|Brunel
|Montreal