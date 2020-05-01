North American oil producers slash spending by about 34% amid crude price rout













North American oil and gas producers have cut their 2020 spending by nearly 34%, or about $41.6 billion, data compiled by Reuters showed, following a slump in crude prices.

Since Saudi Arabia and Russia launched an oil price war on March 9, U.S. crude has more than halved to under $20 per barrel. Last month, it crashed into unprecedented negative territory.

The world is also witnessing one of its biggest demand shocks, as global travel curbs to prevent the spread of coronavirus have reduced oil consumption by millions of barrels per day.

Chevron on Friday said it would further cut its spending by $2 billion to $14 billion, bringing total cuts to $6 billion or 30%.

Exxon Mobil last month cut its spending by 30%, while ConocoPhillips cut its spending for a second time.

A list of companies that have cut their 2020 budgets since March 9: