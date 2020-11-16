TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces third quarter 2020 financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020













This Announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 (“MAR”). Upon the publication of this Announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

CALGARY, Alberta – TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. All dollar values are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise stated. TransGlobe’s Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements together with the notes related thereto, as well as TransGlobe’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, are available on TransGlobe’s website at www.trans-globe.com.

HIGHLIGHTS:

TransGlobe is focused on conserving cash in the current low commodity price environment. The Company ended the third quarter with positive working capital of $12.7 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $27.1 million;

Third quarter production averaged 12,044 boe/d (Egypt 9,812 bbls/d, Canada 2,232 boe/d), a decrease of 2,256 boe/d (16%) from the previous quarter primarily due to deferred well interventions in Egypt during low oil prices and natural declines;

Production in October averaged ~12,162 boe/d (Egypt ~10,303 bbls/d, Canada ~1,859 boe/d), an increase of 1% from Q3-2020, and below revised budget expectations primarily due to deferred well interventions in Egypt and repairs on a third-party pipeline in Canada that required the Company to shut-in certain wells for two weeks in October;

Sales averaged 10,680 boe/d including 259.2 Mbbls sold to EGPC for net proceeds of $10.2 million in Q3-2020. Average realized price for Q3-2020 sales of $33.63/boe; Q3-2020 average realized price on Egyptian sales of $37.15/bbl and Canadian sales of $20.80/boe;

Funds flow from operations of $0.3 million ($0.00 per share) in the quarter;

Third quarter net loss of $6.0 million ($0.08 per share), inclusive of a $0.3 million unrealized loss on derivative commodity contracts;

Contracted a workover rig and began well interventions in Egypt in September 2020 at West Bakr;

Consistent with the revised 2020 budget previously disclosed, there has been no drilling activity in Canada or Egypt during Q3-2020;

Business continuity plans remain effective across our locations in response to COVID-19 with no health and safety impacts or disruption to production;

Despite restrictions on travel, management concluded its negotiations with EGPC to amend, extend and consolidate the Company’s Eastern Desert concession agreements during the quarter. At this time, it is the Company’s belief that EGPC approval will occur in the near term; and

TransGlobe continues to actively evaluate M&A opportunities, with a view to not only better position the Company to weather the current downturn but also rebound strongly once commodity prices begin to strengthen.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

(US$000s, except per share, price, volume amounts and % change)

Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 Financial 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Petroleum and natural gas sales 33,046 64,388 (49 ) 137,782 214,728 (36 ) Petroleum and natural gas sales, net of royalties 16,740 31,200 (46 ) 81,366 111,623 (27 ) Realized derivative gain (loss) on commodity contracts 662 (112 ) 691 6,807 (1,041 ) 754 Unrealized derivative (loss) gain on commodity contracts (267 ) 2,616 (110 ) 761 (385 ) 298 Production and operating expense 11,473 11,564 (1 ) 45,136 35,507 27 Selling costs 54 76 (29 ) 1,103 649 70 General and administrative expense 2,542 4,102 (38 ) 8,397 12,743 (34 ) Depletion, depreciation and amortization expense 5,493 8,173 (33 ) 23,402 26,184 (11 ) Income tax expense 3,092 6,416 (52 ) 10,122 20,095 (50 ) Cash flow (used in) generated by operating activities (3,349 ) 12,042 (128 ) 17,529 21,096 (17 ) Funds flow from operations1 323 9,429 (97 ) 23,241 43,700 (47 ) Basic per share 0.00 0.13 0.32 0.60 Diluted per share 0.00 0.13 0.32 0.60 Net (loss) earnings (5,957 ) 2,967 (301 ) (74,542 ) 4,207 (1,872 ) Basic per share (0.08 ) 0.04 (1.03 ) 0.06 Diluted per share (0.08 ) 0.04 (1.03 ) 0.06 Capital expenditures 437 9,292 (95 ) 7,243 25,936 (72 ) Dividends declared – 2,539 (100 ) – 5,078 (100 ) Dividends declared per share – 0.035 – 0.070 Working capital 12,708 47,150 (73 ) 12,708 47,150 (73 ) Long-term debt, including current portion 25,946 41,726 (38 ) 25,946 41,726 (38 ) Common shares outstanding Basic (weighted average) 72,542 72,542 – 72,542 72,504 – Diluted (weighted average) 72,542 72,542 – 72,542 72,508 – Total assets 205,583 312,654 (34 ) 205,583 312,654 (34 ) Operating Average production volumes (boe/d) 12,044 15,943 (24 ) 13,774 16,269 (15 ) Average sales volumes (boe/d) 10,680 14,122 (24 ) 15,344 15,044 2 Inventory (Mbbls) 534.2 902.6 (41 ) 534.2 902.6 (41 ) Average realized sales price ($/boe) 33.63 49.56 (32 ) 32.77 52.28 (37 ) Production and operating expenses ($/boe) 11.68 8.90 31 10.74 8.65 24 1 Funds flow from operations (before finance costs) is a measure that represents cash generated from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital and may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

2020 2019 Average reference prices and exchange rates Q-3 Q-2 Q-1 Q-4 Q-3 Crude oil Dated Brent average oil price ($/bbl) 42.96 29.34 50.44 63.41 61.93 Edmonton Sweet index ($/bbl) 37.35 21.71 38.59 51.56 51.76 Natural gas AECO ($/MMBtu) 1.69 1.41 1.43 1.88 1.04 US/Canadian Dollar average exchange rate 1.33 1.39 1.35 1.32 1.32

CORPORATE SUMMARY

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) produced an average of 12,044 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“boe/d”) during the third quarter of 2020. Egypt production was 9,812 barrels of oil per day (“bbls/d”) and Canada production was 2,232 boe/d. Production for the quarter was below revised full year 2020 guidance of 13,300 to 13,800 boe/d due to deferred well interventions in Egypt during low oil prices and natural declines. It is expected that, with well interventions performed in September and Q4-2020, TransGlobe will be within full year 2020 guidance on an annual basis.

TransGlobe’s Egyptian crude oil is sold at a quality discount to Dated Brent. The Company received an average price of $37.15 per barrel in Egypt during the quarter. Gharib Blend has benefited from a relative increase in demand for heavy oil in the past nine months and the resultant decrease in the differential to Brent. For the year to date the Gharib Blend differential to Brent has been ~$4.50/bbl. In Canada, the Company received an average of $36.99 per barrel of oil, $15.65 per barrel of NGL and $1.80 per thousand cubic feet (“Mcf”) of natural gas during the quarter.

During Q3-2020, the Company had funds flow from operations of $0.3 million and ended the quarter with positive working capital of $12.7 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $27.1 million. The Company had a net loss in the quarter of $6.0 million, inclusive of a $0.3 million unrealized derivative loss on commodity contracts which represents a fair value adjustment on the Company’s hedging contracts as at September 30, 2020.

In Egypt, the Company sold 259.2 thousand barrels (“Mbbls”) of entitlement crude oil to EGPC during the quarter, and had 534.2 Mbbls of entitlement crude oil inventory at September 30, 2020. The increase in inventoried crude oil is attributed to a decrease in sales volumes, offset by a decrease in production in Q3-2020. Subsequent to the quarter, TransGlobe completed a ~452 Mbbls cargo lifting of Egypt entitlement crude oil, with proceeds expected in December. In Canada, the Company sold the Q2-2020 ending inventory balance of 6.3 Mbbls of Canadian light crude oil in July 2020; all Canadian production was sold during the quarter.

In Egypt, the Company contracted a workover rig to perform well interventions at West Bakr beginning in September 2020, and continuing into the fourth quarter. Consistent with the Company’s revised 2020 budget, there has been no drilling activity in Canada or Egypt during the third quarter.

Despite restrictions on travel, management concluded its negotiations with EGPC to amend, extend and consolidate the Company’s Eastern Desert concession agreements during the quarter. At this time, it is the Company’s belief that EGPC approval will occur in the near term. Following such approval, the merged concession will require parliamentary ratification. The Company will provide timely updates as developments unfold.

The Company remains forward looking and prepared to use its operational control to take advantage of any sustained upward movement in oil price. TransGlobe continues to be vigilant in its search for attractive M&A opportunities while steadfastly retaining its focus on shareholder value creation.

Crisis Mitigation Measures

TransGlobe is focused on conserving cash in the current low commodity price environment. The Company has successfully implemented the previously announced 80% reduction in the 2020 capital program and continues to monitor general and administrative (“G&A”) cost reductions. The Company estimates that G&A reduction efforts will reduce go-forward monthly G&A by approximately 35%.

The Company remains in constant communication with its lenders (Mercuria Energy Trading SA and ATB Financial) and does not anticipate deviating from its pre-crisis planned debt reduction schedule. The Company repaid C$2.0 million ($1.5 million) on the revolving Canadian reserves-based lending facility with ATB Financial in September 2020, leaving C$8.2 million ($6.2 million) drawn and outstanding of a revolving balance of up to C$15.0 million ($11.3 million).

Business continuity plans have been implemented in all our locations and operations continue as normal. The Company had three reported cases of COVID-19 in its joint venture in Egypt during Q2-2020, which were managed according to established Company, local and national quarantine guidelines. All three have recovered and returned to work with no onward infection spread reported.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Funding for the Company’s capital expenditures is provided by cash flow from operations and cash on hand. The Company is funding its 2020 development program through the use of working capital and cash flow from operations. The Company also expects to pay down debt and explore business development opportunities with its working capital. Fluctuations in commodity prices, product demand, foreign exchange rates, interest rates and various other risks may impact capital resources and capital expenditures.

Working capital is the amount by which current assets exceed current liabilities. As at September 30, 2020, the Company had a working capital surplus of $12.7 million (December 31, 2019 – $32.2 million). The decrease in working capital is primarily due to the $20 million outstanding balance of the Mercuria prepayment agreement being reclassified as current at quarter end, a decrease in cash resulting from payments on accounts payable in the period, a decrease in crude oil inventory due to increased sales to EGPC in 2020, partially offset by a corresponding increase in accounts receivable and decrease in accounts payable.

As at September 30, 2020, the Company’s cash equivalents balance consisted of short-term deposits with an original term to maturity at purchase of one month or less. All of the Company’s cash and cash equivalents are on deposit with high credit-quality financial institutions.

Over the past 10 years, the Company has experienced delays in the collection of accounts receivable from EGPC. The length of delay peaked in 2013, returned to historical delays of up to nine months in 2017, and has since fluctuated within an acceptable range. As at September 30, 2020, amounts owing from EGPC were $8.0 million. The Company considers there to be minimal credit risk associated with amounts receivable from EGPC.

In Egypt, the Company sold 259.2 Mbbls of crude oil to EGPC in Q3-2020 for net proceeds of $10.2 million. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company collected $16.4 million of accounts receivable from EGPC, an additional $1.0 million has been collected subsequent to the quarter. The Company incurs a 30-day collection cycle on sales to third-party international buyers. Depending on the Company’s assessment of the credit of crude oil purchasers, they may be required to post irrevocable letters of credit to support the sales prior to the cargo lifting. As at September 30, 2020, crude oil held as inventory was 534.2 Mbbls.

As at September 30, 2020, the Company had $86.0 million of revolving credit facilities with $26.2 million drawn and $59.8 million available. The Company has a prepayment agreement with Mercuria that allows for a revolving balance of up to $75.0 million, of which $20.0 million was drawn and outstanding as at September 30, 2020. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company repaid $10.0 million on this prepayment facility. The Company also has a revolving Canadian reserves-based lending facility with ATB that was renewed and reduced as at June 30, 2020 from C$25.0 million ($18.4 million) to C$15.0 million ($11.0 million), of which C$8.2 million ($6.2 million) was drawn and outstanding. The reduction in the ATB facility is a result of lower forecasted commodity prices and the associated impact on asset value. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company had drawings of C$0.4 million ($0.3 million) and repayments of C$2.0 million ($1.5 million) on this facility.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

ARAB REPUBLIC OF EGYPT

EASTERN DESERT

West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib (100% working interest, operated)

Operations and Exploration

In Egypt, the Company contracted a workover rig to perform well interventions at West Bakr beginning in September 2020, and continuing into the fourth quarter.

Production

Production averaged 9,635 bbls/d during the quarter, a decrease of 18% (2,122 bbls/d) from the previous quarter. The decrease was primarily due to deferred well interventions in Egypt during low oil prices and natural declines. With the well interventions that began in September 2020, it is expected that production will be in-line with full year 2020 guidance, including South Ghazalat, of 11,200 to 11,600 bbls/d.

Production in October 2020 averaged ~10,161 bbls/d.

Sales

The Company sold 253.1 Mbbls of inventoried entitlement crude oil to EGPC during the quarter.

Quarterly Eastern Desert Production (bbls/d) 2020 2019 Q-3 Q-2 Q-1 Q-4 Gross production rate1 9,635 11,757 12,343 12,831 TransGlobe production (inventoried) sold (1,432 ) (1,761 ) 7,937 (674 ) Total sales 8,203 9,996 20,280 12,157 Government share (royalties and tax) 5,452 6,648 6,977 7,250 TransGlobe sales (after royalties and tax)2 2,751 3,348 13,303 4,907 Total sales 8,203 9,996 20,280 12,157

1 Quarterly production by concession (bbls/d): West Gharib – 2,808 (Q3-2020), 3,453 (Q2-2020), 3,664 (Q1-2020), and 3,857 (Q4-2019) West Bakr – 6,498 (Q3-2020), 7,935 (Q2-2020), 8,277 (Q1-2020), and 8,489 (Q4-2019) North West Gharib – 329 (Q3-2020), 369 (Q2-2020), 402 (Q1-2020), and 485 (Q4-2019) 2 Under the terms of the Production Sharing Concession Agreements, royalties and taxes are paid out of the government’s share of production sharing oil.

WESTERN DESERT

South Ghazalat (100% working interest, operated)

Operations and Exploration

The SGZ-6x well continues to produce from the Upper Bahariya reservoir at a field estimated rate of ~140 bbls/d light and medium crude to evaluate the zone, restricted to the optimal operation of the early production facility.

Production

Production averaged 177 bbls/d during the quarter, a decrease of 24% (56 bbls/d) from the previous quarter.

Production in October 2020 averaged ~142 bbls/d.

Sales

The Company sold all of its entitlement crude oil production of 6.1 Mbbls in the quarter to EGPC.

CANADA

Operations and Exploration

Consistent with the Company’s revised 2020 budget, there has been no drilling or completion activity during Q3-2020.

Production

In Canada, production averaged 2,232 boe/d during the quarter, a decrease of 78 boe/d (3%) from the previous quarter and slightly above revised full year 2020 guidance of 2,100 to 2,200 boe/d. This marginal decrease was primarily due to natural declines.

The Company sold the Q2-2020 ending inventory balance of 6.3 Mbbls of Canadian light crude oil in July 2020; all Canadian production was sold during the quarter.

Production in October 2020 averaged ~1,859 boe/d with ~606 bbls/d of oil. The decrease in production in October is primarily due to necessary repairs being performed on a third-party pipeline that required the Company to shut-in certain wells for approximately two weeks.

Quarterly Canada Production 2020 2019 Q-3 Q-2 Q-1 Q-4 Canada crude oil (bbls/d) 661 706 860 908 Canada NGLs (bbls/d) 798 826 761 735 Canada natural gas (Mcf/d) 4,633 4,665 4,996 5,331 Total production (boe/d) 2,232 2,310 2,453 2,531

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(Unaudited – Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUE Petroleum and natural gas sales, net of royalties 16,740 31,200 81,366 111,623 Finance revenue 9 85 101 401 Other revenue 106 – 328 – 16,855 31,285 81,795 112,024 EXPENSES Production and operating 11,473 11,564 45,136 35,507 Selling costs 54 76 1,103 649 General and administrative 2,542 4,102 8,397 12,743 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (65 ) (67 ) 100 (122 ) Finance costs 552 1,030 1,956 3,311 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 5,493 8,173 23,402 26,184 Asset retirement obligation accretion 66 51 194 156 (Gain) loss on financial instruments (395 ) (2,504 ) (7,568 ) 1,426 Impairment loss – (409 ) 73,495 7,982 Gain on disposition of assets – (114 ) – (114 ) 19,720 21,902 146,215 87,722 (Loss) earnings before income taxes (2,865 ) 9,383 (64,420 ) 24,302 Income tax expense – current 3,092 6,416 10,122 20,095 NET (LOSS) EARNINGS (5,957 ) 2,967 (74,542 ) 4,207 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Currency translation adjustments 1,188 (410 ) (1,371 ) 1,250 COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (4,769 ) 2,557 (75,913 ) 5,457 Net (loss) earnings per share Basic (0.08 ) 0.04 (1.03 ) 0.06 Diluted (0.08 ) 0.04 (1.03 ) 0.06

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets

(Unaudited – Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

As at As at September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 27,065 33,251 Accounts receivable 11,869 10,681 Derivative commodity contracts 543 – Prepaids and other 3,247 4,338 Product inventory 12,415 17,516 55,139 65,786 Non-Current Intangible exploration and evaluation assets 584 33,706 Property and equipment Petroleum and natural gas assets 142,535 196,150 Other 3,100 4,296 Deferred taxes 4,225 8,387 205,583 308,325 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 21,030 32,156 Derivative commodity contracts – 217 Current portion of lease obligations 1,606 1,219 Current portion of long-term debt 19,795 – 42,431 33,592 Non-Current Long-term debt 6,151 37,041 Asset retirement obligations 12,833 13,612 Other long-term liabilities 161 614 Lease obligations 865 589 Deferred taxes 4,225 8,387 66,666 93,835 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Share capital 152,805 152,805 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (237 ) 1,134 Contributed surplus 25,013 24,673 (Deficit) Retained earnings (38,664 ) 35,878 138,917 214,490 205,583 308,325

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

(Unaudited – Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Nine Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 Share Capital Balance, beginning of period 152,805 152,084 Stock options exercised – 547 Transfer from contributed surplus on exercise of options – 174 Balance, end of period 152,805 152,805 Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income Balance, beginning of period 1,134 (939 ) Currency translation adjustment (1,371 ) 1,250 Balance, end of period (237 ) 311 Contributed Surplus Balance, beginning of period 24,673 24,195 Share-based compensation expense 340 494 Transfer to share capital on exercise of options – (174 ) Balance, end of period 25,013 24,515 (Deficit) Retained Earnings Balance, beginning of period 35,878 44,951 Net (loss) earnings (74,542 ) 4,207 Dividends – (5,078 ) Balance, end of period (38,664 ) 44,080

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited – Expressed in thousands of US Dollars)

Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 OPERATING Net (loss) earnings (5,957 ) 2,967 (74,542 ) 4,207 Adjustments for: Depletion, depreciation and amortization 5,493 8,173 23,402 26,184 Asset retirement obligation accretion 66 51 194 156 Impairment loss – (409 ) 73,495 7,982 Share-based compensation (72 ) 406 (489 ) 1,749 Finance costs 552 1,030 1,956 3,311 Unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments 267 (2,616 ) (761 ) 385 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency translation (26 ) (49 ) 6 (119 ) Gain on asset disposition – (114 ) – (114 ) Asset retirement obligations settled – (10 ) (20 ) (41 ) Changes in non-cash working capital (3,672 ) 2,613 (5,712 ) (22,604 ) Net cash (used in) generated by operating activities (3,349 ) 12,042 17,529 21,096 INVESTING Additions to intangible exploration and evaluation assets – (56 ) (337 ) (844 ) Additions to petroleum and natural gas assets (399 ) (9,197 ) (6,721 ) (24,621 ) Additions to other assets (38 ) (39 ) (185 ) (471 ) Proceeds from asset dispositions – 114 – 114 Changes in non-cash working capital (1,883 ) (2,177 ) (2,545 ) (2,478 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,320 ) (11,355 ) (9,788 ) (28,300 ) FINANCING Issue of common shares for cash – – – 547 Interest paid (396 ) (893 ) (1,526 ) (2,874 ) Increase in long-term debt 114 114 282 370 Payments on lease obligations (366 ) (540 ) (1,141 ) (1,430 ) Repayments of long-term debt (1,504 ) (6,523 ) (11,504 ) (11,523 ) Dividends paid – (2,539 ) – (5,078 ) Changes in non-cash working capital – – – (200 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,152 ) (10,381 ) (13,889 ) (20,188 ) Currency translation differences relating to cash and cash equivalents 49 13 (38 ) 131 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (7,772 ) (9,681 ) (6,186 ) (27,261 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 34,837 34,125 33,251 51,705 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD 27,065 24,444 27,065 24,444