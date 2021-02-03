BOE Report

Kamala Harris talks with Justin Trudeau and Keystone XL doesn’t seem to come up

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke by phone today with U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris, her first call with a foreign leader since taking office.

The Prime Minister’s Office says the two discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada-U. S. relations and Harris’s time as a high schooler in Montreal.