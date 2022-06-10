Canada’s weekly rig count up 23 to 157

Canada averaged 157 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 30% are drilling for natural gas, 59% are drilling for oil, 3% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 8% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 73% in Alberta, 19% in Saskatchewan, 3% in BC, and 5% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 28%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 12%, and Akita Drilling with 6%.

