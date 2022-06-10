BOE Report

Canada’s weekly rig count up 23 to 157

Canada averaged 157 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 30% are drilling for natural gas, 59% are drilling for oil, 3% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 8% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 73% in Alberta, 19% in Saskatchewan, 3% in BC, and 5% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 28%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 12%, and Akita Drilling with 6%.

