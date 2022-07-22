Canada’s weekly rig count down 1 to 205

Canada averaged 205 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 28% are drilling for natural gas, 57% are drilling for oil, 4% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 11% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 70% in Alberta, 20% in Saskatchewan, 3% in BC, and 7% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 27%, Ensign Drilling with 22%, Savanna Drilling with 12%, Horizon with 6%, and Stampede Drilling with 6%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.